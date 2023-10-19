Browns Trade Pitch Flips Day-2 Pick for $11 Million Pro-Bowl RB

After a three-week struggle, the Cleveland Browns figured out how to move the ball on the ground against a quality San Francisco 49ers defense — but consistency concerns remain.

Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt combined for 131 rushing yards and a touchdown last Sunday, and the team as a whole tallied 160 yards and an average of 4.7 yards per carry. If Cleveland’s run game can rely on that weekly, there is no need to pursue a running back ahead of the October 31 trade deadline. However, that’s a gamble that an offense with an injured starting quarterback and a huge payroll may not be comfortable making.

Common logic and nearly $35 million in salary cap space dictate the Browns take a run at an upgrade in the backfield. The franchise was a realistic candidate for Jonathan Taylor before he re-signed with the Indianapolis Colts. Cleveland could attempt a similarly big swing by reaching out to the struggling New York Giants to inquire about their star running back Saquon Barkley.

Saquon Barkley is Prime Trade Candidate as Giants Struggle

The Giants are 1-5 and going nowhere fast with an injured Daniel Jones currently functioning as a $160 million question mark.

“After a surprise 2022 playoff run, the Giants have crashed back to earth. Perhaps they’re not as far along in their rebuild as once thought. After a 1-5 start, GM Joe Schoen could stockpile for the future,” Kevin Patra of NFL.com wrote on Wednesday, October 18. “Saquon Barkley is the sexiest trade piece. After the offseason drama surrounding the franchise tag, would Big Blue want a repeat of that discord? Trading the back would take the bite out of an already struggling offense, but if a club comes calling … with an offer, Schoen might finally have to move on.”

The Giants and Barkley agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $11 million with incentives, which included a $2 million signing bonus, over the offseason. The compromise helped Barkley avoid the franchise tag New York attempted to apply, but the negotiated deal didn’t increase the running back’s money by much. It also didn’t up his contract years at all.

As such, Barkley is headed back to free agency next March. The Giants can use the franchise tag once more or attempt to sign Barkley long-term. But Schoen, like most general managers around the NFL, has shown reticence to sign a RB with a significant injury history to a rich, multiyear contract.

Barkley is only 26 years old, but if New York isn’t interested in keeping him around for another three or four seasons, at least, transitioning to a cheaper backfield now and capitalizing on Barkley’s trade value makes considerable sense.

Browns, Saquon Barkley Perfect Fit for Stretch Run

Weirdly, Barkley’s contract situation fits well with what the Browns are looking for in 2023.

Nick Chubb is out for the season with a knee injury, but he is under contract through 2024 and earned Pro-Bowl honors four consecutive times heading into this year. Chubb doesn’t turn 28 years old until late December.

The Browns don’t need a long-term replacement at running back, they need a second-half rental to complement Deshaun Watson and help the offense return to its true identity. Barkley fits that mold.

A hypothetical trade for Barkley allows Cleveland to avoid wasting a spectacular year from its defense and offers Barkley a pathway to unencumbered free agency in 2024. Chubb returns next summer to resume his role as the Browns’ feature back, and the Giants get a significant draft asset from Cleveland and wipe some money off the books for their trouble. Everybody wins.

Precisely what the draft asset in question might be is hard to say, though the Browns own their third-round pick in next year’s draft. A healthy Barkley moving into a long-term extension would probably be worth a second-round pick, at least.

However, the Browns would be picking the running back up for a little more than half of a season and Barkley wouldn’t be part of the franchise’s long-term future. He has also missed three games this year already with a high ankle sprain, which could be a concern moving forward.

As such, a late-third round pick — or even something a little less valuable — feels like the right price for Barkley in 2023.