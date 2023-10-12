Former Steelers OL Calls Out ‘Soft’ Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Willie Colon called out Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for missing time with a shoulder injury.

Watson sat out of the Browns’ Week 4 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens despite being medically cleared to play. The team dubbed Watson’s injury a shoulder contusion, although it was recently revealed that the former Pro Bowl passer is dealing with a rotator cuff issue.

Colon does not believe that Watson is injured to the extent he shouldn’t be on the field, calling on the Browns QB to push through the pain.

“In Pittsburgh, we had seen this difference between injured and hurt,” Colon said during an appearance on The Carton Show on FS1. “Injured is your arm dangling off your body. Hurt is I’m taxed but I still do my job. He’s simply hurt.”

Colon also referenced the hefty price the Browns paid to land Watson and the fact that Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow has played through pain early on this season.

“I’m a fan of Deshaun Watson but if I’m an offensive lineman, I’m like come on homie. You’re embarrassing us because we need you. We are not a competent offense unless you are out there. We have a No. 1 defense. You are supposed to be the No. 1 quarterback and you’re afraid to leave the locker room? You should be embarrassed of yourself because, in the AFC North, we pride ourselves on football, defense and going out and kicking butt. He’s supposed to be a butt-kicker. He is soft right now.

“If I was on the Cleveland Browns, I’d be absolutely livid. Get your tail out there and play some damn football.”

Deshaun Watson Situation More Complicated Than Browns Letting on

Part of what has created some tension around Watson’s injury situation has been the Browns being vague about what their quarterback is dealing with. It was a surprise that Watson did not suit up to face the Ravens and the Browns created an expectation that he’d be back to face the San Francisco 49ers this week.

At least at this point, Watson’s ability to get on the field for that matchup seems questionable at best. He has not practiced this week and the injury appears more serious than what was initially reported.

“I think with injuries, as you can imagine, you just have to treat each one specifically. And with this one, that’s what we’re doing,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Wednesday, October 11. “So just taking information from our medical staff, from Deshaun and making sure that we’re making the right decisions with everything.”

Browns Move Up PJ Walker on QB Depth Chart

If Watson is unable to go against the 49ers, it will be veteran PJ Walker getting the start — not rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who played against the Ravens. Thompson-Robinson tossed three interceptions in the 28-3 loss.

The Browns made the official announcement that Walker would be the No. 2 quarterback on Wednesday.

“I will tell you, for this week, PJ is going to be the backup quarterback. So, he’ll get the reps today with Deshaun not being out there,” Stefanski said.

The Browns picked up Walker ahead of the season to add a veteran name to their depth chart following the trade of Joshua Dobbs. Walker has started seven games in his career – all with the Carolina Panthers — and went 4-3 in those starts. He’s passed for 1,461 yards but has five touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his appearances.