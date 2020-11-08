Terry Bradshaw on Browns QB Baker Mayfield: Shut Your Mouth Up

Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw didn’t hold back when asked about Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield in a recent interview, saying he “doesn’t like” the former No. 1 overall pick.

“I don’t like Baker Mayfield. I never did like Baker Mayfield,” Bradshaw said on The Herd with Colin Cowherd. “I don’t like people like that. I’m a character guy. I’ve never met the man, he might be the most wonderful human being in the world. But his body language and the way he acts — it’s a turnoff for me.”

Mayfield has made more than few headlines for his antics on and off the field that rub old-school guys the wrong way. Bradshaw — who won four Super Bowls with the Steelers from 1970-1983 — appears to be in that group.

“Shut your mouth up,” Bradshaw said. “That’s not the way I was raised. I was taught to have the ultimate respect for the people you are competing against. Have great humility and keep your mouth shut. … I don’t care anything about him.”

Baker Mayfield & Colin Cowherd Have Extended Rivalry

It’s far from the first time slander about Mayfield has been said on Cowherd’s show. He and Mayfield go way back, with the radio host calling him “undraftable” before he was taken by the Browns with the top pick. Mayfield has fired back on several occasions and the duo had an especially tense interview following Mayfield being taken No. 1 overall by the Browns.

“Was there a moment that it inspired you, pissed you off — when you hear all that stuff, first thought?” Cowherd said to open the interview.

“That you really don’t know me, at all,” Mayfield replied back. “I think you hear the headlines — which is what people get paid to do, write whatever to grab people’s attention, there’s no digging, no actual research to it — it was kind of funny to see some of the stuff, not just by you, but a lot of people.”

Cowherd was especially critical of Mayfield after the Browns were trounced by the Steelers in October.

“Baker Mayfield is the problem. It’s not the running backs, it’s not their offensive line, and it’s not their coaching staff,” Cowherd said. “Baker Mayfield is holding this team back. They’ve had three different head coaches and all of these coaches have been offensive head coaches; you generally don’t get that as a quarterback. I still think this team goes 9-7, and can make the playoffs. Baker Mayfield’s career is 59 touchdowns and 41 picks – that’s what he is.”

Browns Appear Committed to Baker Mayfield

Andrew Berry: "Our team is in about as good of hands as we could ask for with Kevin at the helm."General Manager Andrew Berry addressed the media via Zoom on November 4, 2020. Andrew discussed the trade deadline, yearly goals, and his evaluation of player and coaching performances this season. #BrownsMedia #PressConference 2020-11-04T19:14:15Z

The Browns will be faced with the decision to pick up Mayfield’s fifth-year option this offseason, which would keep him with the franchise for at least two more seasons. It would also be a show of faith from the Browns that they see Mayfield as a long-term solution.

Mayfield has been inconsistent, at best, this season, with 15 touchdowns to 7 interceptions this season. He showed a flash of being the future against Cincinnati in a comeback win, setting the franchise record for consecutive completions. But he’s also had some very poor performances.

That being said, Browns GM Andrew Berry gave Mayfield a vote of confidence during his press conference this week.

“Baker has done everything we have asked of him during these first eight weeks,” Berry said, per Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “He’s shown weekly improvement, has done a good job with the system and has put our team in a position to win.”

