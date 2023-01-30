Cavaliers Proposal Drains Remaining Trade Assets for Raptors Stud Wing

Slowly but surely, the Eastern Conference is coalescing around five teams: the Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, and Boston Celtics. Five-and-a-half games separate the first-place Sixers from the fifth-place Cavs, but the conference’s latter playoff teams (Heat, Knicks, Hawks), have shown flashes, but not the consistent strong form as the rest of the pack.

Thus the Cavs are in the thick of things but could use some playoff upgrades. And one trade suggested by Dan Favale of Bleacher Report sees the Cavs land the starting wing that has eluded Cleveland so far this season. Here’s what Favale suggested:

Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: Khem Birch, Gary Trent Jr.

Toronto Raptors Receive: Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro, Denver’s 2027 second-round pick

As Favale noted, Okoro’s played well of late (46.4% from three over his last ten games), but Trent is a better shooter with a higher volume.

“Though the Raptors should have offers that net them a first-rounder, they could be later selections. LeVert helps their half-court creation, a flier on Okoro is right up their alley, and they get out from under the final year of Birch’s deal,” Favale concluded.

Okoro on Trade Block?

That trade for Trent (and Birch) is about as much of an all-in move as Cleveland can manage at this point. As it stands, Cleveland owes almost all of its first-round picks for the rest of the century to the Utah Jazz post-Donovan Mitchell trade, an investment well worth it with the rousing success Mitchell’s found on Lake Erie.

But what if Cleveland isn’t ready to part with Okoro? Or values LeVert’s potential contributions down the line.

After all, the Cavaliers still sound high on Okoro, though he’s failed to provide a consistent string of promising performances.

“You watch him, his shooting numbers have continued to improve, his aggressiveness has improved,” coach J.B. Bickerstaff said on January 17. “Again, we’re trying to figure out the best piece for this team, and we’ve put a ton of time with Isaac, and we believe in Isaac and just want to give him an opportunity to be successful.”

It’s not hard to see why Cleveland still has faith in Okoro. The third-year pro is as hard-working as they come, and while his offense is still a long way away, his defensive box plus/minus is hitting a career-high this year at 1.8. That figure is 15th in the league and, believe it or not, leads the entire Cavaliers team. Recall we’re just a season away from Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley showing out with league-leading stats in that area.

But at some point, the shot either happens or doesn’t. And Okoro might be the second-coming of Scottie Pippen defensively, but if he has absolutely nothing going on the other end of the floor, his presence will essentially put the Cavs into four-on-five situations come playoff time. Just ask Sixers perimeter defender Matisse Thybulle, a two-time All-Defense player whose offense has been so bad he’s left Philadelphia trying to trade him just to get under the luxury tax line.

The Not-So-Splashy Cavs Trade Option

Though the team has trotted out Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert, Dylan Windler, and Cedi Osman at the wing spot, none have cemented the role for themselves. But in a trade proposed by Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, the Cavs land their wing upgrade in a guy who stopped in for a cup of coffee on Lake Erie back in 2018: Alec Burks.

“So we’re gonna go to Detroit. And there’s another guy on their team who I really like who is a former Cleveland Cavalier,” Swartz said. “And if you want guys who can shoot, guys who can defend multiple positions, wings with size, give me Alec Burks back on the Cavaliers. That’s what I’d like to see. He’s got a really good salary number, he’s only at ten million dollars. Again, I’m looking for guys that I can bring into the Cavs who I don’t have to trade Kevin Love’s contract for, Caris LeVert’s contract for.”

Another game, another dance between the #Cavs trio of Moon Dog, Isaac Okoro and Darius Garland pic.twitter.com/KS1P8dXQbp — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) January 21, 2023

In exchange for Burks, Swartz suggested parting ways with two of Cleveland’s current wing options: Osman and Windler.

“I hate to do this for Cedi Osman . . . but for a guy that’s borderline in the rotation right now, I would move him in a deal like this. . . . We’re also going to add in Dylan Windler’s four million dollar expiring deal,” Swartz concluded.

Swartz further opined Cleveland would likely need to throw in two second-round picks to truly move the needle for Detroit, adding that it’s unlikely the Pistons land a first for Burks.