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College Football Today: What Games Are on TV for Week 1 Schedule on Friday, Sept. 4?

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MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 19: Mark Fletcher Jr. #4 of the Miami Hurricanes stiff arms Aiden Fisher #4 of the Indiana Hoosiers during the third quarter in the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship at Hard Rock Stadium on January 19, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Week 1 kicked off with a bang Thursday night, with a major upset and stellar finishes across the country. Let’s see if Friday can provide the same.

There are eight games tonight, featuring a few playoff contenders and a tricky Group of 6 versus Power 4 matchup.

Here’s where you need to go to catch all of the action tonight.

College Football Today: TV Games on Friday

Below is today’s college football schedule, with all times listed in Eastern Time.

DATE GAME TIME (ET) TV
Friday, September 4 San Jose State vs. Eastern Michigan 6:30 p.m. ESPN+
Friday, September 4 Indiana State vs Purdue 7 p.m. BTN
Friday, September 4 North Carolina A&T vs. Georgia State 7 p.m. ESPN+
Friday, September 4 UTEP vs. No. 10 Oklahoma 8 p.m. SECN+
Friday, September 4 LIU vs. Kansas 8 p.m. ESPNU
Friday, September 4 Toledo vs. Michigan State 8 p.m. FS1
Friday, September 4 No. 7 Miami vs. Stanford 9 p.m. ESPN
Friday, September 4 Fresno State vs. No. 14 USC 9 p.m. FOX

Miami Looks for Opening Statement

Stanford running out
GettySTANFORD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: The Stanford Cardinal run onto the field for their game against the Florida State Seminoles at Stanford Stadium on October 18, 2025 in Stanford, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Last season’s runner-up opens up its season against a conference opponent and has to travel across the country to do so. Stanford already has a game under its belt, defeating a tough Hawai’i squad 37-27.

It’s a battle between top and bottom, with Miami projected to win the ACC and Stanford projected to finish last. Miami won this matchup last season 42-7, but traveling roughly 2,500 miles and Stanford already having a game in hand could make this a little more interesting, at least in the first half.

It’ll be Duke transfer and Heisman frontrunner Darian Mensah’s first game under center for the Hurricanes. This is probably the must-watch game of the night to see what could be in store for Miami this season.

Toledo Could Cause Problems for Michigan State

Michigan State Quarterback
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 29: Alessio Milivojevic #11 of the Michigan State Spartans looks to throw a pass during the third quarter of a game against the Maryland Terrapins at Ford Field on November 29, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Apparently, don’t rule out a MAC team against a Big Ten team this season. Last night, 29.5-point underdogs Massachusetts dismantled Rutgers on the road. Yes, last season’s 0-12 Massachusetts that hadn’t won an FBS game since 2023.

It was a lesson not to rule anything out. This matchup tonight is all the more likely to deliver an upset, hence the only 10-point spread.

Redshirt sophomore Alessio Miliojevic, a pocket passer who threw for 1,267 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, will be under center for the Spartans. There are a lot of questions to be answered, however, as Michigan State was picked to finish 16th out of 18 in the Big Ten media poll.

Meanwhile, Toledo is a mainstay in the MAC, projected to finish third in its conference.

Jack McCarthy Jack McCarthy is a sports journalist for Heavy.com, covering college football and the NBA. He graduated from Arizona State University in 2026, where he majored in sports journalism and produced work for The State Press, Cronkite News and Sports360AZ. More about Jack McCarthy

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College Football Today: What Games Are on TV for Week 1 Schedule on Friday, Sept. 4?

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