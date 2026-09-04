College Football Today: What Games Are on TV for Week 1 Schedule on Friday, Sept. 4?

Week 1 kicked off with a bang Thursday night, with a major upset and stellar finishes across the country. Let’s see if Friday can provide the same.

There are eight games tonight, featuring a few playoff contenders and a tricky Group of 6 versus Power 4 matchup.

Here’s where you need to go to catch all of the action tonight.

College Football Today: TV Games on Friday

Below is today’s college football schedule, with all times listed in Eastern Time.

DATE GAME TIME (ET) TV Friday, September 4 San Jose State vs. Eastern Michigan 6:30 p.m. ESPN+ Friday, September 4 Indiana State vs Purdue 7 p.m. BTN Friday, September 4 North Carolina A&T vs. Georgia State 7 p.m. ESPN+ Friday, September 4 UTEP vs. No. 10 Oklahoma 8 p.m. SECN+ Friday, September 4 LIU vs. Kansas 8 p.m. ESPNU Friday, September 4 Toledo vs. Michigan State 8 p.m. FS1 Friday, September 4 No. 7 Miami vs. Stanford 9 p.m. ESPN Friday, September 4 Fresno State vs. No. 14 USC 9 p.m. FOX

Miami Looks for Opening Statement

Last season’s runner-up opens up its season against a conference opponent and has to travel across the country to do so. Stanford already has a game under its belt, defeating a tough Hawai’i squad 37-27.

It’s a battle between top and bottom, with Miami projected to win the ACC and Stanford projected to finish last. Miami won this matchup last season 42-7, but traveling roughly 2,500 miles and Stanford already having a game in hand could make this a little more interesting, at least in the first half.

It’ll be Duke transfer and Heisman frontrunner Darian Mensah’s first game under center for the Hurricanes. This is probably the must-watch game of the night to see what could be in store for Miami this season.

Toledo Could Cause Problems for Michigan State

Apparently, don’t rule out a MAC team against a Big Ten team this season. Last night, 29.5-point underdogs Massachusetts dismantled Rutgers on the road. Yes, last season’s 0-12 Massachusetts that hadn’t won an FBS game since 2023.

It was a lesson not to rule anything out. This matchup tonight is all the more likely to deliver an upset, hence the only 10-point spread.

Redshirt sophomore Alessio Miliojevic, a pocket passer who threw for 1,267 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, will be under center for the Spartans. There are a lot of questions to be answered, however, as Michigan State was picked to finish 16th out of 18 in the Big Ten media poll.

Meanwhile, Toledo is a mainstay in the MAC, projected to finish third in its conference.