2026 College Football Award Odds: Early Favorites Emerge

The 2026 college football award odds season officially kicks off this weekend with an eight-game slate, giving fans their first taste of the upcoming season before the full schedule arrives next week.

No. 14 USC is the only ranked team playing this weekend, but there is still plenty to watch. The newly released 2026 college football award odds provide an early look at some of the players expected to become major stars this season.

In particular, the Davey O’Brien Award, given annually to the nation’s top quarterback, has a particularly interesting group at the top of the board.

Davey O’Brien Award Has Three F rontrunners at the Top

Let’s get started with the Davey O’Brien Award. Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr enters the season as the frontrunner at 5/1, according to the folks at Bet Online & Casino. Texas quarterback Arch Manning is close behind at 11/2 (+550), while Oregon’s Dante Moore sits at 8/1.

Furthermore, Carr’s position at the top of the board is notable considering how much attention surrounds several of the other quarterbacks in this race. Notre Dame has become a regular fixture in the national spotlight, and a strong season from Carr could put him in the middle of the Heisman conversation as well as the Davey O’Brien race. The biggest question is whether he can take advantage of the opportunity, at least as far as the 2026 college football award odds show.

If Notre Dame competes for a major postseason spot and Carr puts up the numbers expected from a national contender, the 5/1 price could start looking pretty reasonable. Quarterbacks on winning teams tend to get plenty of attention when awards are handed out.

Then there is Manning.

Specifically, the Texas quarterback has perhaps the biggest name recognition of anyone on the board, and that’s both a blessing and a burden. Manning enters the season with enormous expectations, but he also has the talent and supporting cast to make a serious run at the award.

At 11/2, oddsmakers clearly expect him to be one of the central figures in the quarterback race.

Moore offers a slightly different case at 8/1. The Oregon quarterback has an opportunity to lead one of the country’s most talented programs, and success with the Ducks could give him plenty of exposure throughout the season.

It’s worth noting that if Oregon is competing near the top of the national rankings and Moore becomes the engine of the offense, his 2026 college football award odds could move considerably.

There are also several intriguing alternatives behind the top three. Miami’s Darian Menesah, Ohio State’s Julian Sayin and Indiana’s Josh Hoover are all listed at 8/1, while Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is at 9/1.

Georgia’s Gunner Stockton is another name worth watching at 12/1.

The longer shots, notwithstanding, could be even more interesting if one of them produces a breakout season. LSU’s Sam Leavitt is 14/1, while USC’s Jayden Maiava and Oklahoma’s John Mateer are both 18/1.

These early 2026 college football award odds leave plenty of room for movement once the games begin.

Biletnikoff Trophy Starts With a Heavy Favorite among 2026 College Football Award Odds

The Biletnikoff Trophy race has a much clearer favorite.

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith sits at the top of the board at just 5/2 (+250), well ahead of Miami’s Malachi Toney at 7/1 and Texas receiver Cam Coleman at 10/1.

Also, Smith’s position isn’t difficult to understand. He enters the season with enormous expectations and plays for a program that should provide him with plenty of high-profile opportunities. If he produces at the level expected, it will be difficult for voters to ignore him.

The 5/2 price also says something important about the market: Smith isn’t simply one of several contenders. He is the player everyone else is chasing in the 2026 college football award odds race.

Toney could provide the most interesting challenge at 7/1. Miami has the potential to generate plenty of offensive production, and a major statistical season could quickly close the gap between him and Smith.

Additionally, Coleman is the other player sitting within striking distance at 10/1. Texas should give him plenty of opportunities to make an impact, and another highly productive season could turn him into a serious contender.

Beyond the favorites, there are several names worth monitoring. Indiana’s Charlie Becker and Florida State’s Duce Robinson are both 12/1, while Clemson’s TJ Moore sits at 15/1.

For a longer shot, Ryan Coleman-Williams of Alabama at 18/1 stands out. Alabama receivers are rarely short on exposure, and a breakout season could make that number look very different by November.

These are still preseason 2026 college football award odds, of course. The games haven’t even started.

But that’s what makes the early odds so interesting. They give us a snapshot of expectations before the season inevitably turns those expectations upside down.