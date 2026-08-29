2026 College Football Award Odds Reveal Early Favorites

The 2026 college football award odds season is finally here, even if the opening weekend is a little lighter than what fans will see next week. An eight-game slate gets things started, with No. 14 USC the only ranked team in action.

That makes this weekend a good time to look beyond the games and at the early award races.

The newly released 2026 college football award odds offer an early look at which players are expected to make the biggest impact this season. The Davey O’Brien and Biletnikoff Trophy races feature several familiar names, but there are also some intriguing long shots worth keeping an eye on.

Doak Walker Award Has Three Early Favorites in 2026 College Football Award Odds

According to Bet Online Sports & Casino, The Doak Walker Award race begins with Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy, who sits atop the odds at 15/2 (+750). Missouri’s Ahmad Hardy follows at 8/1, while Ohio State’s Bo Jackson is right behind at 9/1.

Lacy’s position at the top of the board isn’t surprising. Ole Miss should give him plenty of opportunities to establish himself as one of the nation’s premier running backs, and a productive season in a high-profile offense could make him difficult for voters to overlook.

Hardy is another fascinating option at 8/1. Missouri has produced some impressive running backs in recent years, and Hardy has the opportunity to put himself firmly into the national conversation. If he becomes the centerpiece of the Tigers‘ offense, his 2026 college football award odds could shorten quickly once the season gets going.

Then there’s Jackson, who could benefit from playing at Ohio State. The Buckeyes consistently provide their top offensive players with plenty of national exposure, and Jackson has a chance to become one of the most recognizable running backs in the country.

The Doak Walker board doesn’t end there, either. Florida’s Jadan Baugh and Iowa’s Kamari Moulton are both at 10/1, while Miami’s Mark Fletcher Jr. sits at 12/1.

There are also some longer shots worth monitoring. Louisville’s Isaac Brown is 14/1, while Texas’ Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown are both 16/1. At 25/1, Houston’s Makhi Hughes could be particularly interesting if he emerges as one of the nation’s most productive backs.

The 2026 college football award odds will obviously change once these players actually start putting up numbers. For now, though, Lacy, Hardy and Jackson are the names sitting at the front of the pack.

John Mackey Award Starts With a Tight Race

The early John Mackey Award odds have a slightly different look, with Texas Tech tight end Terrance Carter Jr. emerging as the favorite at 4/1.

Oregon’s Jamari Johnson is next at 5/1, followed by LSU’s Trey’Dez Green at 6/1. The short gap between the top three suggests this could become one of the more competitive award races of the season.

Carter Jr. has the advantage of entering the season as the clear favorite, but being among 2026 college football award odds favorites in August doesn’t mean much once the games begin. If he can consistently produce as a receiver while becoming a major part of Texas Tech’s offense, he has a legitimate chance to justify that position.

Johnson is an intriguing challenger at 5/1. Oregon’s offense should give him opportunities to make an impact, and playing for one of the nation’s most prominent programs can certainly help when awards season arrives.

Green might be the most interesting of the three. At 6/1, he isn’t far behind Carter and Johnson, and a breakout season at LSU could quickly make him the player everyone is talking about.

After the top three, Iowa’s DJ Vonnahme is 11/1, while Penn State’s Benjamin Brahmer and Houston’s Patrick Overmyer are both 12/1.

For a longer shot, keep an eye on Luke Hasz of Ole Miss at 16/1. That’s a big enough number to offer plenty of room for movement if he gets off to a strong start. Georgia’s Lawson Luckie is another name at 18/1 who could become more relevant as the season unfolds.

That’s ultimately what makes these early 2026 college football award odds interesting. They aren’t predictions of who will win. They’re a snapshot of expectations before the games have had a chance to change everything.

And with the full college football schedule arriving next week, those expectations could change very quickly.