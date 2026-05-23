Alabama Fans May Want to Keep a Close Eye on These Incoming Summer Signees

The Alabama Crimson Tide already signed one of the nation’s most loaded recruiting classes in the 2026 cycle, but another important wave of talent is about to officially arrive in Tuscaloosa.

According to reporting from Bama247 insider Brett Greenberg, six remaining Alabama signees are set to enroll this summer, joining a recruiting class that finished No. 2 nationally and tied for the most five-star prospects in the country. The class includes 27 total signees, with 21 already arriving earlier this year as early enrollees.

That early group featured elite headliners like Xavier Griffin, Ezavier Crowell, and Jorden Edmonds, all of whom were able to participate in offseason workouts and spring development under head coach Kalen DeBoer.

Now, Alabama is preparing to add six more intriguing prospects ahead of fall camp, including players who could become major contributors down the road.

Nolan Wilson Could Be Alabama’s Most Intriguing Summer Arrival

Among the summer enrollees, four-star defensive lineman Nolan Wilson may generate the most excitement.

The Mississippi native finished ranked as the No. 10 defensive lineman in the country and a top-100 overall player nationally. At 6-foot-4.5 with impressive athleticism and length, Wilson gives Alabama another high-upside piece along the defensive front.

Greenberg noted that several schools pushed hard to flip Wilson late in the recruiting cycle, particularly the Miami Hurricanes, but Alabama’s long-standing relationship with defensive line coach Freddie Roach helped keep the standout prospect locked in with the Crimson Tide.

Wilson has drawn comparisons to former summer enrollee London Simmons because of his developmental upside and athletic traits. While Alabama’s defensive line room is deeper entering 2026, Wilson still looks like a player fans should know moving forward.

Alabama Added More Offensive Line Depth for the Future

The Crimson Tide also welcomes two offensive linemen this summer in Jared Doughty and Bear Fretwell.

Doughty emerged as one of Alabama’s biggest senior-year evaluations during the recruiting cycle. After receiving an offer from Alabama in September, the 6-foot-6 tackle quickly shut down his recruitment and committed to the Crimson Tide less than a month later.

His athleticism and versatility stand out immediately, especially in an offensive line room that continues to grow under DeBoer’s staff.

Fretwell’s path to Tuscaloosa has been a little different. The massive 6-foot-7 lineman originally planned to enroll early before suffering a torn ACL during postseason all-star competition. Alabama and Fretwell ultimately decided that summer enrollment would be the best path while he continues recovering.

Even with the injury setback, Fretwell remains one of the more physically imposing offensive line prospects in the class and has a ton of upside.

Alabama’s Staff Took Late Chances on High-Upside Prospects

One of the more interesting themes from Alabama’s 2026 class was the coaching staff’s willingness to trust late evaluations.

That includes EDGE prospect Malique Franklin, who received an offer from Alabama just days before signing with the Crimson Tide.

The in-state defender exploded during his senior season at Daphne High School, recording 98 tackles, 23 tackles-for-loss, and 11 sacks. At 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds, Franklin brings the type of length and athletic upside Alabama covets at the EDGE position.

The Crimson Tide also added speed to the receiver room with summer enrollees Amari Sabb and Aubrey Walker.

Sabb, the younger brother of Alabama safety Keon Sabb, put up massive offensive numbers during his high school career while excelling on both sides of the ball. His explosiveness could eventually help Alabama on special teams early in his career.

Walker also brings elite speed to Tuscaloosa after reportedly running a 4.39-second 40-yard dash during his prep career. The Alabama native grew up cheering for the Crimson Tide and now gets an opportunity to compete for his childhood favorite program.

Alabama’s 2026 Recruiting Class Is Nearly Complete

With these six additions arriving on campus, Alabama’s 2026 recruiting haul will officially be complete heading into preseason camp.

The class already entered the offseason with national praise because of its star power, depth, and overall athleticism. Now, the final summer arrivals will begin their own development process as Alabama prepares for another highly anticipated season under DeBoer.