BREAKING: Alabama Flips 2027 TE From ACC Program

Kalen DeBoer and Alabama made a splash on Saturday night with the announcement that Syracuse tight end commitment Michael Nnabuife had flipped his pledge to the Crimson Tide.

Yea Alabama, the Crimson Tide’s official NIL entity for the university, was the first to report the news of Nnabuife’s decision.

Nnabuife is the 7th commitment for the Tide in the class of 2027 and is the second tight end commitment, joining Oakley Keegan.

Who is Michael Nnabuife?

Michael Nnabuife hails from the Baltimore powerhouse St. Frances Academy, where he played his junior season after transferring in from Calvert Hall.

Standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing in at 250 pounds, Nnabuife has elite size at this stage in his career. He takes full advantage of his size, too, as he is best known for his ability to be a physical run blocker, something Alabama desperately needs.

Where Does Michael Nnabuife Rank?

According to the Rivals Industry Rankings, Nnabuife is a three-star prospect and the No. 47 ranked tight end and No. 916 overall ranked player in the country.

While his ranking may not be mind-blowing, Nnabuife is a solid addition to the class at a position of need.

Aside from Alabama and Syracuse, Nnabuife held offers from Kentucky, West Virgina, and Florida, among others.