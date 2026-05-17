Alabama Football Sending Clear Message to Fast-Rising 2027 WR Target

The Alabama football coaching staff continues to make a strong impression on 2027 wide receiver target Majay Thompson as the Crimson Tide ramps up its recruiting efforts ahead of a busy official visit season.

According to a report from BamaOnline reporter Blake Byler, Alabama wide receivers coach Derrick Nix traveled to Crest High School in Shelby, North Carolina, on Thursday to meet with Thompson, one of the Tide’s top receiver targets in the 2027 recruiting cycle.

The visit further strengthened what already appears to be a rapidly growing relationship between Thompson and the Alabama coaching staff.

“It meant everything,” Thompson told BamaOnline. “Just him coming and letting me know that their interest in me is for real. It was a good talk with him coming to see me before the OV and spending that time with him, talking about everything.”

Alabama Building Strong Relationship With Majay Thompson

Alabama originally extended an offer to Thompson on Feb. 23 and quickly got him on campus in Tuscaloosa during spring practice. Since then, the Crimson Tide has remained heavily involved in his recruitment.

Thompson explained that Alabama’s consistent communication and attention have stood out throughout the process.

“It’s grown a lot since I first got the offer,” Thompson said. “They’ve been showing a lot of love. I talk to Coach Sanders a lot, my relationship with him, and then being around everyone, it’s been surreal.”

The talented North Carolina receiver added that Alabama’s staff has remained persistent in staying connected with him.

“All the coaches contacting me and keeping up with me, checking on me and seeing how I’m doing. It’s been real.”

Thompson is currently rated as a three-star prospect in the 2027 recruiting class according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. The 6-foot wideout is also considered one of the top overall players in North Carolina after an impressive junior campaign.

During the 2025 high school football season, Thompson hauled in 53 receptions for 865 yards and 14 touchdowns, showcasing the explosiveness and route-running ability that Alabama covets at the position.

If Thompson can deliver another strong season during his senior campaign, I expect him to be a riser in the class of 2027.

Derrick Nix Believes Thompson Fits Alabama’s Offense

During his conversation with Thompson, Nix reportedly highlighted several traits that make the receiver an attractive fit for Alabama’s offensive scheme under head coach Kalen DeBoer.

“He was talking about my explosiveness, my quick feet,” Thompson said. “I can get in and out of my breaks fast, catching the ball, getting up field. He said I fit perfectly in what they do. He likes my game.”

That evaluation lines up with the type of playmakers Alabama has prioritized since DeBoer arrived in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama Trending Ahead of Official Visit

Thompson is scheduled to officially visit Alabama from June 12-14, a trip that could prove critical in his recruitment. The visit will be his third official visit of the summer, following stops at Wake Forest and Duke. He will wrap up his offical visits with a trip to Michigan State on June 19-21.

As Thompson prepares for those visits, Alabama appears to be firmly positioned near the top of his list ahead of a planned July commitment announcement.

“They’re at the top, for sure,” Thompson said. “Them coming to see me a few times, really more than a few times. When I was down there, I just felt comfortable there. It was somewhere I could see myself playing.”

Thompson also emphasized the consistency Alabama has shown throughout the recruiting process.

“The love and support they’ve been showing me the whole way ever since they offered me, they never took their foot off the gas, they’ve just kept going.”

With the official visit season approaching quickly, Alabama now appears poised to make a major move in Thompson’s recruitment as the Crimson Tide continues building its future wide receiver room.