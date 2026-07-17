Five-Star 2028 Defensive Line Recruit Says One SEC Program ‘Stands Out Right Now’

Alabama continues to build momentum with elite prospects in the 2028 recruiting cycle, and one of the nation’s top defensive players has made it clear that the Crimson Tide currently sit atop his recruitment.

According to national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn of 247Sports, five-star defensive lineman Tyzon Swann says Alabama is the program that stands out most after an impressive spring visit to Tuscaloosa. The No. 1 defensive lineman and No. 9 overall prospect in the 2028 class is expected to narrow his list of schools in early September, but the Crimson Tide appear to have established themselves as the team to beat.

Alabama Sets the Early Pace

Swann, a 6-foot-4, 245-pound standout from Lackey High School in Indian Head, Maryland, has spent much of the offseason visiting top programs across the country. While Florida, Auburn, and Oklahoma remain heavily involved, Alabama has made the strongest impression.

“Alabama is the school that stands out right now,” Swann told 247Sports. “Me and (defensive line) coach Freddie Roach are locked in. Courtney Morgan, the GM, we’re pretty solid. I went there and I just loved it. It’s amazing.”

Swann also praised head coach Kalen DeBoer and indicated the Crimson Tide currently leads his recruitment.

“Coach (Kalen) DeBoer is a great guy. He likes me a lot. I would say, right now, that’s the top contender for me.”

Those comments are significant considering Swann is widely viewed as one of the premier defensive prospects in the country regardless of class.

Freddie Roach Continues to Build Elite Relationships

One of the biggest reasons Alabama has positioned itself so well is the relationship Swann has developed with defensive line coach Freddie Roach.

Roach has consistently proven to be one of the nation’s top recruiters, particularly when it comes to elite defensive linemen. Swann specifically mentioned both Roach and Alabama general manager Courtney Morgan as key figures throughout his recruitment.

The relationship has already been strong enough for Swann to schedule a return trip to Tuscaloosa.

He plans to attend Alabama’s highly anticipated October 10 showdown against Georgia, giving the Crimson Tide another opportunity to strengthen their position before he trims his list.

Alabama’s Championship Standard Left a Lasting Impression

Swann said the atmosphere surrounding Alabama stood out, unlike anywhere else he had visited.

“It’s like a football factory, like a legendary factory. When you step in there, it’s just different.”

He also pointed to conversations with current Alabama safety Jireh Edwards, who is also from the Maryland area, as helping reinforce what life inside the Crimson Tide program is like.

Another memorable moment came during the same visit when fellow 2028 linebacker Dustin Henry committed to Alabama on the spot.

“I was up there with Dustin Henry, and he committed on the spot. That should tell you that it’s different.”

That experience appears to have only strengthened Swann’s interest in the Crimson Tide.

Competition Remains Strong

Although Alabama currently leads, Swann emphasized that several other SEC powers remain firmly in the mix.

Auburn has built extensive recruiting ties throughout the DMV region, including commitments from several of Swann’s close friends.

Florida also impressed him during a spring visit, particularly new defensive line coach Gerald Chatman and head coach Jon Sumrall’s vision for the program.

Oklahoma has yet to host Swann on campus, but the Sooners continue making a strong push, thanks in large part to defensive tackles coach Todd Bates.

Still, based on Swann’s latest comments, Alabama has created meaningful separation entering the fall evaluation period.

Elite Production Matches Elite Rankings

Swann’s ranking is backed up by dominant production on the field.

As a junior at Lackey High School, he recorded:

135 total tackles

50 tackles for loss

16 sacks

Those numbers have helped establish him as the consensus No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2028 recruiting class and one of the nation’s most coveted defensive prospects.

With another visit to Tuscaloosa already on the calendar and Alabama currently holding the inside track, DeBoer, Roach, and the Crimson Tide coaching staff appear well-positioned to remain at the forefront of one of the country’s biggest recruiting battles over the next year.