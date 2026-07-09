Alabama’s Newest 2028 Commit Just Admitted He Might Not Even Be the Staff’s Top Target at His Position

Alabama picked up another piece of its 2028 recruiting puzzle on Tuesday night, and the newest commit isn’t shy about where he stands in the pecking order or why that doesn’t bother him one bit.

In-state linebacker Ryquan Butler, out of Loachapoka High School in Notasulga, announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide following weeks of deliberation. Speaking with BamaOnLine’s Blake Byler after the announcement, Butler made clear his decision came down to one thing above all else: the relationship he’s built with Alabama’s linebackers coach.

Chuck Morrell Sealed the Deal

Butler didn’t hesitate when explaining what tipped the scales toward Tuscaloosa. He pointed directly to inside linebackers coach Chuck Morrell, crediting both his track record developing talent and the culture he builds around his room. According to Butler, Morrell doesn’t just churn out productive linebackers; he develops players who carry themselves well off the field too, a reputation Butler says current Alabama linebackers will vouch for.

That relationship developed fast. Alabama extended Butler’s offer on June 1 after he attended a camp on campus, and once contact with 2028 prospects opened on June 15, Morrell wasted little time locking in as Butler’s primary recruiter. The two have talked multiple times a week since, and Butler described the energy Morrell brings to those conversations as a major factor in his decision.

An Offer Earned on the Camp Field

Butler’s path to a Crimson Tide offer didn’t come from film alone. He worked directly with the coaching staff during his June 1 camp visit, and while he acknowledged a few technical areas to clean up, the overall performance was enough to convince Alabama’s staff he belonged. A walkthrough of the football facilities afterward sealed his impression of the program.

On the field, the 6-foot-3 linebacker is coming off a sophomore season that included 54 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and a sack, while also contributing as a tight end with seven catches for 126 yards and four touchdowns. Butler pointed to that two-way production as evidence of his versatility, noting his football IQ allows him to line up in multiple spots across the defense rather than being limited to a traditional inside linebacker role.

No Illusions About the Competition

Despite the excitement of committing to a blue-blood program, Butler was refreshingly candid about his standing in Alabama’s broader linebacker recruiting efforts. He acknowledged he’s not the only linebacker on the staff’s board, and he even entertained the idea he might not be their top-ranked target at the position. What he did make clear is that no one in that recruiting class will outwork him between now and signing day.

Butler chose Alabama over an offer list that included Auburn, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss and Florida State, making him the second linebacker commitment in the Tide’s 2028 class alongside Baltimore’s Dustin Henry.

What Comes Next

Butler isn’t disappearing from the recruiting trail just because he’s committed. He told BamaOnLine he plans to return to Tuscaloosa two or three more times this season to continue building relationships with staff and teammates and to get a feel for what a gameday atmosphere looks like on campus.