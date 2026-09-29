3 Facts Alabama Fans Need to Know About Mississippi State Ahead of Week 5

Alabama is coming off a dominant 49-18 win over South Carolina, but there is little time for the Crimson Tide to enjoy the victory.

Kalen DeBoer’s team now turns its attention toward Mississippi State in Week 5, and this year’s Bulldogs are entering the matchup with considerably more momentum than many expected.

Mississippi State is 4-0 heading into the Alabama game after rallying to defeat Missouri 24-19 on Saturday. Quarterback Kamario Taylor threw three touchdown passes in the comeback victory, including the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Alabama has dominated this series historically, but Mississippi State has some intriguing pieces that could make this matchup worth watching.

Here are three facts Crimson Tide fans need to know about the Bulldogs ahead of Week 5.

1. Jeff Lebby Has Shown Improvement Year-to-Year

Jeff Lebby is entering his third season as Mississippi State’s head coach, and the Bulldogs have shown progress under his leadership.

Mississippi State went 2-10 in Lebby’s first season in 2024 before improving to 5-8 in 2025. The Bulldogs are now 4-0 entering the Alabama matchup, giving the program another opportunity to demonstrate that improvement.

Lebby has also made significant changes to his roster and coaching staff heading into 2026. Mississippi State added 24 transfers during the offseason, including 19 from Power Four programs, while also bringing back several important pieces from last year’s team.

Lebby discussed the importance of taking another step forward during SEC Media Days, pointing specifically to roster retention, transfer additions, and changes to his coaching staff as areas Mississippi State addressed during the offseason.

The Bulldogs now get their biggest test of the season when Alabama comes to Starkville.

2. Former Mississippi State Head Coach Zach Arnett Is Back

One of the more interesting storylines surrounding Mississippi State this season is the return of Zach Arnett.

Arnett previously served as Mississippi State’s defensive coordinator before taking over as the program’s head coach in 2023. After leaving Starkville, he spent time at Ole Miss and Florida State before returning to Mississippi State as Lebby’s defensive coordinator for 2026.

Lebby specifically wanted experience on that side of the ball, explaining that he wanted someone who had previously called a defense in the SEC and understood the weekly demands of the conference.

That experience could be particularly important against Alabama.

Arnett’s goal will be to create pressure, force negative plays, and make things difficult for Keelon Russell. Lebby said Arnett’s ability to create stress for opposing quarterbacks was one of the reasons he wanted him back on staff.

There are still questions about whether Mississippi State’s defense has improved enough. The Bulldogs allowed more than 409 yards per game in 2025, while giving up 186.3 rushing yards per game.

But with Arnett back in charge, Alabama will be facing a defensive coordinator who knows the SEC and has plenty of familiarity with the program.

3. Kamario Taylor Could Be Alabama’s Toughest QB Test Yet

If there is one Mississippi State player Alabama fans need to know heading into Saturday, it is Kamario Taylor.

The sophomore quarterback has already shown why there is so much excitement surrounding his potential.

Taylor appeared in 11 games as a true freshman in 2025, throwing for 629 yards and five touchdowns while adding 458 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns.

He has taken another step forward in 2026.

Against Missouri, Taylor completed 27 of 38 passes for 360 yards and three touchdowns, helping Mississippi State overcome a fourth-quarter deficit and remain undefeated.

That dual-threat ability is what makes Taylor particularly interesting for Alabama’s defense.

The Crimson Tide will have to account for him as both a passer and a runner, which can put additional stress on the defensive front and create opportunities for Mississippi State’s other playmakers.

Taylor has the type of athletic ability that can make him one of the more difficult quarterbacks Alabama faces this season. Whether he ultimately becomes the toughest test remains to be seen, but his performance through the first four games has certainly put him on the radar.

Alabama Can’t Treat Mississippi State Like the Bulldogs of the Past

Alabama has dominated the recent history of this matchup, winning 16 straight against Mississippi State and holding an 86-18-3 advantage in the all-time series. The Crimson Tide won the most recent meeting 40-17 in Starkville in 2023.

But this is a different Mississippi State team.

The Bulldogs are 4-0, Taylor is playing with confidence, Lebby is entering his third season, and Arnett is back running the defense.

None of that guarantees anything against Alabama, but it does give the Crimson Tide plenty to prepare for heading into a road matchup in Starkville.

After Alabama’s impressive win over South Carolina, the challenge now is carrying that momentum into one of the SEC’s more unique road environments.

The cowbells will be loud.

And Mississippi State will enter the game believing it has a legitimate chance to make a statement.