Alabama Fans Should Know These 3 Things About South Carolina

Alabama is coming off a 50-36 win over Florida State, but the Crimson Tide did not exactly cruise to victory.

Now, Alabama turns its attention to South Carolina, with the Gamecocks coming to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday night. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

South Carolina enters the matchup 2-1 after opening the season with dominant wins over Kent State and Towson before falling 41-34 to Mississippi State.

Here are three facts Alabama fans should know heading into Saturday’s matchup.

South Carolina Has Enough Talent to Test Alabama

Alabama fans saw against Florida State that talented opponents can make life difficult for the Crimson Tide.

South Carolina has enough returning talent to do the same potentially.

The Gamecocks returned 66 players from their 2025 roster, including quarterback LaNorris Sellers, EDGE rusher Dylan Stewart, and wide receiver Nyck Harbor.

That gives Shane Beamer a roster with several proven pieces capable of creating problems for Alabama.

The Crimson Tide will need to be much sharper defensively than it was in stretches against Florida State, especially in preventing explosive plays.

Shane Beamer Is Under Pressure

The second thing Alabama fans should know is that Saturday’s game carries significance for South Carolina beyond simply trying to upset the Crimson Tide.

Beamer enters the 2026 season under increased scrutiny following a 4-8 season in 2025, including a 1-7 record in SEC play. Reuters identified Beamer among the SEC coaches entering the 2026 season under significant pressure.

That puts him in a similar position to Florida State’s Mike Norvell, who entered the Alabama matchup facing questions about his future after the Seminoles’ struggles following their 13-1 season in 2023.

That doesn’t guarantee anything about Saturday’s game, but it does add another layer to the matchup.

Don’t Forget How Close These Games Have Been

If Alabama fans remember only one thing about this matchup, it should be this: the Crimson Tide has had to work for its wins against South Carolina recently.

Alabama defeated the Gamecocks 27-25 in Tuscaloosa in 2024 before winning 29-22 in Columbia in 2025. That’s a combined margin of just nine points across the two games.

Play

The most recent matchup was especially competitive, with South Carolina leading 15-14 at halftime before Alabama eventually pulled away late.

History doesn’t determine what happens Saturday, but the recent results provide a useful reminder that this hasn’t been a matchup Alabama has simply dominated.

The Crimson Tide will enter Saturday’s game with the better recent record against South Carolina, but the last two meetings show why Alabama cannot afford another slow start or another defensive performance filled with explosive plays.