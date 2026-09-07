3 Things Alabama Fans Need to Know About Kentucky Before Week 2

Alabama’s first SEC test of the 2026 season will come on the road against a Kentucky team entering a completely new era.

The Crimson Tide will travel to Lexington on Saturday, Sept. 12, to take on the Wildcats at Kroger Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

While Alabama will enter the matchup with plenty of expectations, Kentucky shouldn’t be overlooked. The Wildcats are beginning the Will Stein era, have undergone significant roster turnover, and already have one game under their belt.

Here are three things Alabama fans should know about Kentucky heading into the matchup.

1. This Is the Beginning of the Will Stein Era at Kentucky

The most obvious storyline surrounding Kentucky football this season is the arrival of Will Stein.

Stein takes over as Kentucky’s head coach after Mark Stoops’ lengthy tenure in Lexington, meaning Alabama will be facing a Wildcats program with a new leader and a different offensive vision.

Stein’s first game couldn’t have gone much better.

Kentucky opened the 2026 season with a convincing 45-13 victory over Youngstown State, giving Stein a win in his first game as head coach.

The Wildcats showed plenty of offensive diversity in the opener, and that could make this matchup particularly interesting for Alabama’s defense.

Saturday will be Stein’s first SEC game as Kentucky’s head coach, and it comes against one of the biggest programs in the conference.

2. Kentucky’s New-Look Roster Is Loaded With Transfers

Stein didn’t simply inherit Kentucky’s roster and make a few changes.

He aggressively attacked the transfer portal.

Kentucky added more than 30 transfers during the offseason, with newcomers expected to contribute across virtually every level of the roster. On3 reported that the Wildcats added transfers expected to compete for starting jobs at tackle, guard, center, quarterback, running back, wide receiver, linebacker, nickel, cornerback, safety, and punter.

That makes Kentucky one of the more difficult teams to evaluate heading into the season.

The Wildcats have plenty of familiar names from other Power Four programs on the roster.

Quarterback Kenny Minchey transferred to Kentucky from Notre Dame, while running back Jovantae Barnes arrived from Oklahoma and wide receiver Nic Anderson has experience at both Oklahoma and LSU. The Wildcats also have former Texas running back CJ Baxter in the mix offensively.

Minchey was especially impressive in his Kentucky debut.

The Notre Dame transfer completed 18 of 27 passes for 301 yards and four touchdowns against Youngstown State while avoiding turnovers and sacks.

That performance immediately gives Alabama something to watch at the quarterback position.

3. Kentucky’s Schedule Gets Brutal — Starting With Alabama

Kentucky doesn’t get much time to ease into SEC play.

After opening the season against Youngstown State, the Wildcats immediately face Alabama at home before traveling to Texas A&M the following week.

And that’s just the beginning.

Kentucky’s 2026 schedule also includes South Carolina, LSU, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Florida and Missouri. The Wildcats will play nine SEC games as part of the conference’s expanded league schedule.

In other words, Kentucky’s season could be defined by how it handles this stretch.

The Alabama game is particularly important because it is Stein’s first SEC matchup as Kentucky’s head coach and comes in front of what should be a charged crowd at Kroger Field.

Kentucky has already announced a Stripe Out for the Alabama game, and the Wildcats are expecting a major atmosphere in Lexington.

That makes this much more than another early-season game for Kentucky.

It is the first major measuring stick for the new coaching staff and a chance for the Wildcats to establish that the program’s new era can compete with the upper tier of the SEC.

Alabama Can’t Afford to Treat Kentucky Like a Typical Week 2 Opponent

There are plenty of reasons for Alabama to be confident heading into Saturday.

But Kentucky has several ingredients that could make this a dangerous early-season matchup.

The Wildcats have a new head coach, a new-look roster, and a quarterback who just threw four touchdown passes in his first career start.

Most importantly, Kentucky will have the benefit of playing at home.

Alabama’s challenge will be to establish control early and prevent the Wildcats from gaining confidence.

If the Crimson Tide can do that, its talent advantage should become increasingly difficult for Kentucky to overcome.

But if Kentucky hangs around into the second half, the pressure on Alabama could increase quickly.

For Stein and Kentucky, this is the first real opportunity to show that the new era in Lexington can compete in the SEC.

For Alabama, it’s the first conference test of the 2026 season.

And that makes it a game worth watching closely.