3 Things Alabama Football Fans Need to Know About Florida State Ahead of Week 3

Alabama football is coming off a convincing 45-17 win over Kentucky, but the Crimson Tide will face a much different challenge in Week 3.

Florida State comes to Tuscaloosa on Sept. 19 with a 1-1 record and plenty to prove. The Seminoles opened the season with a 34-17 win over New Mexico State before falling 27-24 to No. 16 SMU in their ACC opener.

The Seminoles also had a bye during Week 2, giving them additional time to prepare for Alabama.

Here are three things Alabama football fans need to know about Florida State ahead of the matchup.

1. Florida State is 1-1 and coming off a bye week

The first thing Alabama fans need to understand is that Florida State’s record doesn’t tell the entire story.

The Seminoles are 1-1 after splitting their first two games, but their loss to SMU exposed some significant issues. Florida State was outgained 585-324 by the Mustangs and converted just 2-of-15 third downs. The Seminoles did force four turnovers, but they managed only seven points off those takeaways.

Now, Florida State has had an extra week to address those problems.

That’s important for Alabama.

The Crimson Tide won’t be facing a team coming off a normal six-day preparation period. Florida State has had the opportunity to study Alabama, get healthy, and make adjustments after a disappointing loss to SMU.

The Seminoles also know the stakes of this game.

A win over No. 10 Alabama would completely change the narrative surrounding the program. A loss, however, would leave Florida State at 1-2 with Miami and Clemson still looming on the schedule.

2. Former Auburn quarterback Ashton Daniels is now running the show

Alabama fans should already be familiar with Florida State quarterback Ashton Daniels.

Daniels spent time at both Stanford and Auburn before transferring to Florida State. According to Florida State’s roster, he played 37 career games with 23 starts before arriving in Tallahassee.

Norvell named Daniels the Seminoles’ starting quarterback heading into the 2026 season, and he has shown the ability to hurt defenses with both his arm and his legs.

Daniels completed 12-of-23 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown against SMU while adding 71 rushing yards and another score.

That dual-threat ability will be something Alabama’s defense has to account for.

Daniels hasn’t been perfect, though. His passing performance against SMU was inconsistent, and Florida State’s offense struggled badly on third down.

If Alabama can make Daniels beat it consistently from the pocket while limiting his ability to extend plays with his legs, the Crimson Tide could put significant pressure on the Seminoles’ offense.

3. Mike Norvell is coaching for his job

Perhaps the biggest storyline surrounding Florida State entering this game is the pressure on head coach Mike Norvell.

Norvell is entering his seventh season in Tallahassee, but the program has struggled badly since its magical 13-0 regular season in 2023. Florida State went 2-10 in 2024 and 5-7 in 2025, putting Norvell’s job security firmly under the microscope entering 2026.

The loss to SMU only increased that pressure.

Florida State enters the Alabama game 1-1, and the Seminoles’ next stretch of games is brutal. Alabama is followed by Central Arkansas, Virginia, Miami, and Louisville, meaning the Seminoles have very little margin for error.

That makes the Alabama game particularly important for Norvell.

A win over the Crimson Tide would give Florida State a massive boost and potentially change the entire trajectory of the season. A loss would leave the Seminoles at 1-2 and put even more attention on Norvell’s future.

For Alabama, that means this isn’t simply another nonconference game.

Florida State has a coach fighting for his job, a quarterback with something to prove, and an entire program looking for a signature win.

Unless they want a repeat of what happened in 2025, Alabama needs to expect Florida State’s best shot.

Final Thoughts

Florida State is 1-1, but Alabama shouldn’t overlook the Seminoles because of their record.

The bye week gives Florida State extra preparation time, Ashton Daniels brings legitimate mobility to the quarterback position, and Mike Norvell has plenty of motivation to pull off an upset in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama should be the favorite, but this is exactly the type of game where the Crimson Tide needs to start fast and avoid giving an opponent with nothing to lose confidence.

The Seminoles will have two weeks to prepare.

Alabama needs to be ready for everything they have.