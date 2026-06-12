Alabama DL Commit Sends Strong Message Following Official Visit

Alabama’s 2027 recruiting class continues to build momentum, and defensive line commit AJ (Avrian) Pauley made it clear that his commitment to the Crimson Tide is stronger than ever after returning to Tuscaloosa for his official visit.

The three-star prospect from Mobile originally committed to Alabama during the program’s A-Day festivities in April, but with official visit season in full swing and other schools still pursuing him, many recruits take the opportunity to reassess their options.

Pauley did the opposite.

After spending multiple days on campus, the 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive lineman told Bama247’s Brett Greenberg that Alabama only reinforced why he chose the Crimson Tide in the first place.

“It felt like home during the official visit,” Pauley said. “It really made me feel good about my commitment. I am 100%.”

Alabama Continues to Feel Like Home

Pauley’s recruitment has been one of steady growth since Alabama extended its offer in September 2025, the first Power Four scholarship offer of his career.

Since then, the in-state standout has made multiple trips to Tuscaloosa, building relationships with the coaching staff before ultimately announcing his commitment during A-Day in April.

His latest visit only strengthened those feelings.

“I feel comfortable there,” Pauley explained. “The environment, it is a comfortable environment. It is just good being around there. That is big for me.”

That comfort level appears to separate Alabama from the rest of the field, even as other major programs continue to show interest.

Freddie Roach Remains the Difference

One of the biggest reasons Pauley remains locked in is his relationship with Alabama defensive line coach Freddie Roach.

Throughout his recruitment, Pauley consistently pointed to Roach as a major factor in his decision, and nothing changed during the official visit.

“It’s the relationship,” Pauley previously told Bama247. “He calls me and texts me every day. We can talk about anything. We are like family. I like how friendly and welcoming he is.”

Building trust with position coaches has become one of Alabama’s recruiting strengths under Kalen DeBoer, and Pauley’s comments suggest Roach continues to excel in that area.

Future Teammates Made an Impression

The official visit also gave Pauley extended time with current Alabama players, allowing him to picture what life in the Crimson Tide program could look like.

“It was really cool,” Pauley said. “Just seeing who I am going to be on the field and seeing who is going to help and guide me. It was just nice and good to see that.”

For many recruits, spending time with current players provides one of the most authentic glimpses into a program’s culture.

Judging by Pauley’s reaction, Alabama passed that test with flying colors.

A Childhood Dream Became Reality

Official visit photoshoots have become a highlight of the recruiting experience across college football, but for Pauley, putting on an Alabama uniform carried extra significance.

Growing up cheering for the Crimson Tide, the moment became something he had imagined for years.

“It felt great,” Pauley said. “It was something I always dreamed of doing. When I actually put on the uniform, it just felt surreal.”

Those moments only added to the confidence that Alabama remains the perfect fit.

Could Anyone Flip AJ Pauley?

While a possible official visit to Michigan has been discussed, Pauley’s latest comments suggest any school hoping to change his mind faces a difficult challenge.

“I feel like it would take a lot to flip me,” Pauley told Bama247. “I am committed. I am all the way committed.”

That’s welcome news for Alabama, which continues assembling one of the nation’s top 2027 recruiting classes.

AJ Pauley Is Already Recruiting for Alabama

Perhaps the biggest sign of Pauley’s commitment is that he has already shifted into recruiter mode.

The defensive lineman revealed he’s actively trying to convince fellow prospect Mitchell Turner to join him in Tuscaloosa after the two spent significant time together during the May 29-31 official visit weekend.

“I am trying to get Mitchell to pull up,” Pauley said. “I have been really trying to get him to come. We had some one-on-one talks.”

Pauley added that he believes Alabama is building something special and wants Turner to be part of it.

For Alabama fans, that’s exactly what they want to hear from a future cornerstone on the defensive line, a prospect who isn’t just committed on paper but is actively helping build the Crimson Tide’s future.