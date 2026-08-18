Alabama Assistant Grabs Attention with Brad Pitt Reference for Defense

The Alabama Crimson Tide have attracted celebrity fans like Walker Hayes and actor Channing Tatum. But a Brad Pitt reference wasn’t on the bingo card of many around Tuscaloosa. Yet one Kalen DeBoer assistant dropped a “Moneyball” reference in describing the defense.

More so the Tide’s roster construction there.

Defensive coordinator Kane Wommack spoke about the state of the Alabama defense Tuesday. Gone are the days of relying solely on identifying players via the recruiting trail through relationship building and the internet.

Those elements remain, but now Alabama must open the wallet as Wommack acknowledged. Leading into this Pitt reference.

Kane Wommack on Alabama Roster Building Approach for Defense

Wommack admits he’s a fan of the famed Pitt hit film “Moneyball,” in which Pitt depicts former Oakland Athletics general manager Billy Beane. The 2011 critically acclaimed film shines a light on how Beane managed to outsmart richer baseball clubs by turning to more bargain-bin players and using data plus sabermetrics to beat teams in 2002.

So “Moneyball” is the inspiration here for the 2026 Wommack-led defense in Tuscaloosa.

“It’s one of my favorite movies. You’ve got to play a little bit of Moneyball, right? You’ve got to create value and depth with some really good pieces of the puzzle. I think it comes down to development and I think we do an elite job here,” Wommack told reporters.

He believes this version of “Moneyball” starts with the athletic director, then permeates on down.

“We provide great resources and provide great opportunities,” Wommack continued. “And I think we’re doing a nice job.”

Is Alabama Struggling With NIL Efforts?

Yet one reason why legendary coach Nick Saban retired was because of the changing climate of college football. Including the new era of paying college athletes.

DeBoer, meanwhile, made a plea during the offseason that Alabama needs more help on the NIL front.

“We’ve got to continue to adjust to the times,” DeBoer told WVUA 23 reporter Gary L. Harris back in June 2026. “We’ve got to continue to push the envelope. We need the support of anyone that wants to be a part of it.”

DeBoer wasn’t finished with his hope for increased NIL revenue.

“I think more and more people do understand that you can have an awesome staff, but you’ve got to have the NIL support to be able to get the players because they’re the ones that make the plays on Saturdays,” DeBoer said.

Looking at Richest Members of Alabama

So Alabama is operating under a tight budget, per Wommack’s “Moneyball” words.

Yet who represents the richest members of the Tide based on NIL valuations? Potential starting quarterback Keelon Russell owns the title of richest Alabama player, raking in $2 million in NIL according to On3.

Returning junior wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams follows Russell with his $1.8 million contract. But Coleman-Williams has delivered the more decorated career so far and will be a third-year starter out wide.

Basically, Alabama feels more comfortable saving money on defenders. But the spending and recruiting is enough for Wommack to believe this Alabama defense is richer with depth and the playmakers they possess.