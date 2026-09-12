Alabama Dealt More Brutal News Hours Before Kentucky Game

Alabama football will be without one of the team’s key starters as the Crimson Tide takes on Kentucky. Bama will be without several key players as the team battles the Wildcats in Week 2.

On3’s Pete Nakos reported that starting guard Michael Carroll and running back AK Dear have now both been ruled out against Kentucky. Alabama previously ruled out wide receiver Noah Rogers and defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman as well.

“The Crimson Tide will be without wide receiver Noah Rogers and defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman against Kentucky,” On3’s Pete Nakos detailed in a September 11, 2026, story titled, “College Football Injury Report: Latest Week 2 updates at Baylor, Ohio State, Ole Miss & more.” Rogers continues to make his way back from a leg injury he sustained in the spring game.

“Starting right guard Michael Carroll and running back AK Dear are also out. Defensive back Jireh Edwards went through warmups last week in the season opener and will be a game-time decision again.”

Alabama is a 10.5-point road favorite against Kentucky, per FanDuel.

Here’s what you need to know about the Alabama-Kentucky game.

Multiple Kentucky Starters Expected to Return to Play vs. Alabama Amid Injuries

This will be new Kentucky head coach Will Stein’s first big test as an SEC coach. The Wildcats are also dealing with injuries but will get two starting cornerbacks back on the field against Bama.

“The Wildcats are set to get two starting cornerbacks, Terhyon Nichols and Hasaan Sykes, back for Week 2 against Alabama,” Nakos detailed.

“The duo was dressed for the season opener but sidelined. Running back Jovantae Barnes is also expected back after missing last week; the Oklahoma transfer has rushed for 1,281 career yards.”

Kentucky HC Will Stein to Fans Ahead of Alabama Game: ‘Sneak a Flask in’

Stein is pushing Kentucky fans to create an intense atmosphere as Alabama comes to town. The Kentucky coach offered a unique tip to ensure fans remain in their seats throughout the game: “sneak a flask in.”

“Sneak a flask in,” Stein noted, per CBS Sports. “Sneak a flask in. Again, do whatever you got to do, right? Get your drinks ready.

“Sit in your chair, all right, and start cheering. And then once you’re done with the drink, go back in as fast as you can, and come right back out.”

Flask or otherwise, Kentucky still faces a tall task against Alabama, even with the Tide dealing with key injuries.

It will be interesting to see how Kentucky defends Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell, who is coming off an impressive debut as the Tide’s QB1.