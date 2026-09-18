Alabama Football Dealt Much-Needed News Before Florida State Game

The Alabama Crimson Tide started the college football season battling injuries to key players, but it looks like Bama will get a boost as the team takes on Florida State. Alabama is expecting the return of one of the team’s All-Americans.

Right guard Michael Carroll is expected to play against Florida State after being sidelined versus Kentucky while dealing with an injury.

“Alabama right guard Michael Carroll, a Freshman All-American last season, is expected to be available vs. FSU on Saturday, sources told ESPN,” ESPN’s Alex Scarborough explained in a September 16, message on X.

“He’s been back practicing this week after missing the Kentucky game with an undisclosed injury.”

Here’s what you need to know about the Florida State-Alabama game.

Alabama Football News: The Crimson Tide to Host Touted Recruits vs. Florida State

It will be a big recruiting weekend in Tuscaloosa as Bama is set to host several touted prospects. Rivals’ Chad Simmons outlined some of the high school recruits who Alabama is hosting against Florida State.

“Alabama already has multiple commitments out of Georgia in its current class, including cornerback Darrius White, EDGE Tyler Younger, and running back Nigel Newkirk,” Simmons wrote in a September 17, article titled, “Alabama’s looking to strike again in Georgia with top targets visiting Tuscaloosa this weekend.”

“All three are expected back in T-Town. This weekend gives the Tide another opportunity to strengthen its position with some of the state’s best young talent,” Simmons continued.

“Elite 2028 EDGE Elijah Tillman leads the way. Four-star 2028 defensive lineman Kingston Brown, three-star defensive lineman Tory Clark, four-star EDGE Myles Tate, athlete Jamarion Davis and cornerbacks Jabari Wade and Top 100 talent Tyler Boyd along with elite wide receiver Madoxx Davis are among the Georgia prospects expected in town.”

Florida State vs. Alabama: Are Crimson Tide Out for Revenge?

Alabama is looking for revenge after sustaining a surprising 31-17 loss to Florida State in the 2025 season opener. Head coach Kalen DeBoer attempted to downplay the significance of the previous matchup.

“In our minds, this is the 2026 team,” DeBoer explained, per Sports Illustrated. “I just talked to the team about that this morning. I know there are a lot of guys, including our staff, that certainly know what it felt like last year walking off that football field.

“So for us, I think there are things that forced us to have a greater intentionality on. It brought out even better in us. It’s the most important game of the season right now because it’s the next one. But there are certainly some guys who remember how it felt.”

Florida State HC Mike Norvell on College Football Hot Seat Rumors: ‘This Is a Result-Oriented Business’

The circumstances appear much different for this matchup. Florida State fired athletic director Michael Alford days before facing Alabama.

All eyes are on Florida State’s Mike Norvell who has arguably the hottest seat of any college football coach.

“There have been disappointing results, and I have never sat here and tried to make an excuse, not once since I have been here,” Norvell noted, per Yahoo Sports. “I don’t do that.

“This is a result-oriented business; our results have not been as good as we want them to be. I believe in the process, the work, and the players I coach, and we get to go be better.”