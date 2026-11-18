Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer didn’t get his team’s best offensive performance against Vanderbilt on Saturday, but the Crimson Tide’s 21-6 road win was enough to keep them in position for a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff.

Alabama (8-2, 6-2 SEC) remained No. 3 in Tuesday night’s CFP rankings, behind Georgia and Utah. Selection committee chair Hunter Yurachek explained why the Crimson Tide didn’t lose any ground despite a less-than-impressive offensive showing against the Commodores.

Hunter Yurachek Defends Alabama’s College Football Playoff Ranking

During an appearance on ESPN, Yurachek pointed to the difficulty of going on the road after Alabama’s 31-13 win over LSU the previous week.

“Alabama went on the road, didn’t play their best — especially on their offensive side of the ball — but found a way to win, 21-6, at Vanderbilt,” Yurachek said, via 247Sports’ Mike Rodak. “We’ve seen throughout this college football season after a big win like Alabama had at LSU, a team letdown and lose those games. Credit to Alabama not playing their best in Nashville on Saturday but finding a way to win.”

Yurachek also pointed to the metrics the committee values when making its rankings.

“Alabama is still top five in record strength, top five in schedule strength, top five in relative offense,” Yurachek said. “And they’ve won their six SEC games by an average of 22.5 points. Only Georgia is better at 23.”

According to the CFP’s official release, Alabama is the highest-ranked two-loss team in the history of the third set of rankings in a season.

The Tide opened at No. 5 before moving up two spots following their win over LSU. They’ve now spent two consecutive weeks at No. 3.

Alabama’s Defense Helped Avoid Letdown Against Vanderbilt

Alabama didn’t score until six seconds remained in the first half, when quarterback Keelon Russell found Marshall Pritchett for a 9-yard touchdown to give the Tide a 7-3 lead.

Russell added two touchdown passes to Lotzeir Brooks in the third quarter and finished 22-of-33 passing for 217 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Alabama managed just 309 yards of total offense.

The defense, however, held Vanderbilt to 12 rushing yards and two third-down conversions on 15 attempts. Five different Alabama defenders recorded a sack, and the six points allowed were the fewest by the Tide in a conference game since shutting out Missouri in 2024.

Alabama Remains Ahead of Tennessee in Latest CFP Rankings

Alabama’s position is particularly notable given that its two losses came against Georgia and Tennessee, both of which remain in the CFP top 10.

The Volunteers beat Alabama 26-10 in Knoxville but dropped one spot to No. 9 this week despite matching the Tide’s 8-2 record. Alabama also has wins over two currently ranked teams, No. 16 Kentucky and No. 21 South Carolina.

Last week, Yurachek singled out Alabama’s road win over Mississippi State as one the committee still valued because the Bulldogs were undefeated and had quarterback Kamario Taylor healthy at the time, according to On3’s Charlie Potter.

Under the 12-team playoff format, the top four seeds receive first-round byes, meaning DeBoer’s team would advance directly to the quarterfinals if the rankings held.

Alabama has two home games remaining, against Chattanooga and Auburn. The final rankings will be released Dec. 6, the day after the SEC Championship Game, and Alabama is two wins away from a 10-win regular season.