Alabama Dismisses Defensive Back After Reported Latest Arrest

Alabama is on its bye week, but drama surrounds the team. Right before the Crimson Tide’s 31-20 win over Texas A&M on Saturday, Alabama suspended defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. for violating team rules. Alabama suspended him, but it didn’t give a specific reason. That changed on Monday.

Nick Kelly and Carol Robinson from Alabama.com reported on Monday that Kirkpatrick was arrested Friday on two misdemeanor charges.

“Alabama defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. was arrested Friday on two misdemeanor charges, per court documents obtained by AL.com on Monday,” Kelly and Robinson wrote.

Kirkpatrick was charged with harassing communications and doxing. Head coach Kalen DeBoer dismissed Kirkpatrick from the team on Tuesday.

“After gathering more information on the situation, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. will no longer be a part of our program,” DeBoer said in a statement via On3’s Nick Schultz. “He did not live up to the standards and expectations that I have set for this team and our players.”

Kirkpatrick Was Arrested in 2025

ESPN’s Alex Scarborough reported on Monday that Kirkpatrick is facing misdemeanor charges related to allegedly threatening communications with a police officer involved in his arrest in 2025.

“The veteran defensive back allegedly sent the officer a profanity-laced message that included, ‘text me back don’t be no b—-!,’ according to documents obtained by WBRC and The Tuscaloosa Thread, Scarborough wrote. Kirkpatrick allegedly posted a photo of the officer and his family to his Facebook page with the caption, “Dis him?”

Kirkpatrick was arrested last year on three counts of reckless endangerment and one count of attempting to elude and speeding. Alabama suspended him for the rest of the 2025 season after his arrest.

Kirkpatrick joined the Alabama football team in 2024, appeared in 28 games, and appeared in seven games this season, recording five combined tackles.

Many Alabama fans knew the name Kirkpatrick before he arrived on campus because his dad, Dre Kirkpatrick, played for the Crimson Tide from 2009 to 2011 and won two national titles.

Alabama Has a Big Game With LSU on Nov. 7

Alabama needs to turn things around quickly; after its bye week, the Crimson Tide heads to Baton Rouge to play LSU on Nov. 7. Both Alabama and LSU will enter that game at 6-2, as both schools are on a bye this week. If Alabama can win, it could return to back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances.

After the Crimson Tide plays LSU, it will travel to Vanderbilt, then host Chattanooga and Auburn. If Alabama wins all three, it could finish 10-2 and still have a chance to reach the SEC title game. But Alabama has to leave Baton Rouge with a win for that to be possible.

If Alabama falls to LSU, it will be at three regular season losses, and the Crimson Tide will likely be on the outside looking in at the playoffs and will need a lot of help to get in.