Alabama Fans Will Love 4-Star Recruit’s 9-Word Message After Visit

The Alabama Crimson Tide aims to build one of the nation’s deepest 2028 classes. Coach Kalen DeBoer and company hosted some prominent recruits during the Florida State game. Now one four-star who took in Tuscaloosa will grab the attention of Tide fans through a nine-word message he sent.

Alabama hosted towering 6-foot-6 edge rusher Elijah Tillman, who came over via Loganville, Georgia. The star of Grayson High ranks as the nation’s No. 10 edge rusher per Rivals Industry rankings.

But the ultra-athletic Tillman will win over Alabama fans with his words following the visit.

What Alabama Recruiting Target Said After Florida State Game

So here’s the nine-word message that will both grab Tide fans’ eyes and force a smile on their faces.

“I am more interested in Alabama after this visit,” Tillman told Rivals’ national recruiting analyst Chad Simmons on Tuesday.

Tillman adds that Alabama defensive line coach Freddie Roach is running point on his recruitment. Roach has stayed in touch with Tillman since June 15, the defender told Simmons.

“Coach Roach is my guy. He is funny and he is my guy. He is about business, but he is easy to talk to and we joke around,” Tillman added.

And that growing rapport helped convince Tillman and his family to take a recruiting visit for the Florida State at Alabama. He later felt a deep connection to the coaching staff including getting to know DeBoer. So overall, Alabama scored major points for Tillman. Which in turn, puts Alabama in a position to land an impactful, game-changing defender when one takes a deeper dive into his skillset.

How Elijah Tillman Separates Himself From Other Recruits

Tillman possesses the uncanny height and large wingspan that few recruits have.

And he knows how to use both to his advantage. Especially on special teams, as Tillman blocked three punts on that side of the field.

Alabama likely fell in love with his twitchy explosion off the ball. Tillman immediately gets heel depth into the backfield and clogs running lanes. His long arms hand him the edge in getting arm extension on blockers and winning the leverage battle from there.

But his foot quickness comes from a past basketball background. Tillman slips past blockers off his speed that looks similar to a blow-by to the hoop on the basketball floor.

Colleges have grown enamored with players who bring an element from the hardwood. Defensive coaches bring the belief they can unlock the talent even more by turning loose the speed and perfecting the hand arsenal against blocks. Alabama clearly is visualizing this with Tillman.

But Alabama is in for a fight to completely win him over. Other powers that have offered include Notre Dame, Ohio State, Georgia, Indiana, Miami and Ole Miss are aiming to bring in Tillman to its 2028 class. But Tillman clearly loved his ‘Bama trip, which now makes the Crimson Tide an early team to beat here.