Alabama Fans Will Love Seeing how ‘Impressive’ Ty Simpson Looked at Latest Rams Camp

Fans of the Alabama Crimson Tide have their eyes set outside of Tuscaloosa. More so Loyola Marymount University in Southern California, where beloved Tide quarterback Ty Simpson is. The now NFL rookie is aiming to create a name for himself on a star-studded Los Angeles Rams roster.

Crimson Tide fans will love how “impressive” Simpson looked during Friday’s practice session.

Longtime Rams insider for the LA Times Gary Klein dropped this update following the fifth day of camp.

“Rams QB Ty Simpson has completed several impressive passes. Best day of camp for rookie so far,” Klein posted on the social media website X, formerly known as Twitter.

But that’s not all. One fan caught Simpson unleashing it deep to Mario Williams who made this spectacular leaping grab.

Friday Placed Ty Simpson in Different Scenario

Simpson’s newest head coach Sean McVay acknowledged Wednesday that his newest quarterback hadn’t gotten much reps.

Friday’s session became far different, though, for this reason: Matthew Stafford rest day.

The Rams handed their reigning NFL Most Valuable Player a break, which allowed McVay to see more of Simpson. The first-year QB Simpson ran into a full-padded practice though, which now placed him in a game-like situation.

So Simpson clearly wowed spectators at LMU. Showcasing the arm, poise and vision that persuaded LA to reel him in. This now presents a sign that the reps will increase from here for the past Alabama star.

Sean McVay Gets Real on Ty Simpson

The Rams head coach created Friday’s practice to test the Tide great. The Super Bowl winning head coach raved about one aspect of Simpson that he loved.

“Our defense does a nice job of making you get through some different progressions,” McVay said via Klein. “It seemed like he was able to do that.”

Still, McVay acknowledged that Simpson has a ways to go.

“It was minimal reps, but the ones that he had seemed like he did a nice job,” McVay said.

How Alabama Prepares Ty Simpson for the Rams

Simpson arrived to Tuscaloosa at a shorter 6-foot-1, 200-pound quarterback. But became lauded for his athletic ability in the pocket and mobility as a runner. He thrived in a spread run pass option (RPO) scheme at Westview High in Martin, Tennessee.

Yet Simpson originally was supposed to learn the play installed by Bill O’Brien, who served as Nick Saban’s offensive coordinator in 2022. Simpson managed to only play two seasons with Saban leading him and became one of his final five-star recruit finds.

Saban’s successor Kalen DeBoer, however, lured in a vertical spacing spread offense that mirrored what Simpson ran at the prep level. His system involved more pre-snap reads and base three wide receiver sets that mixed quick timing passes with deep shots. DeBoer ran a more unorthodox offense that even involves 12 personnel groupings.

Well, Simpson’s now in an offense that loves the latter formation. Hence how tight end Max Klare came via Ohio State after the Simpson pick in April. But McVay’s offense featured more play action bootlegs. That element bodes great for Simpson as McVay can take advantage of his mobility.

Simpson clearly showed signs that he can adjust to what the Rams throw at him. Now it’s a matter of stacking good days like this from here.