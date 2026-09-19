Why Is Florida State-Alabama Game Delayed? What Time Will FSU-Bama Start?

Fans have been cleared from Bryant-Denny Stadium less than one hour before the Florida State-Alabama game was slated to start on Saturday, September 19, at 3:30 p.m. Eastern. Fans tuning into ABC are on the right TV channel, but the game is in the midst of a delay.

What time will the Florida State-Alabama game start amid the delay?

Alabama has yet to announce a specific start time, but the game is now in danger of being delayed. Typically, the delay lasts at least one hour from the time that lightning was last detected near the stadium, but it will be up to officials to make a decision.

“Lightning Delay: Lightning was detected within eight miles of Bryant-Denny Stadium,” On3’s Charlie Potter detailed in a September 19, message on X.

“Players who were warming up head to the locker room. We’re under 65 minutes until kickoff (2:45 p.m.).”

There may be a delay, but the Alabama students are opting to remain in the stadium.

“Alabama’s student section ain’t budging during the lightning delay before the Tide takes on Florida State,” AL.com posted along with a video showing a full Bama student section.



Heavy Sports will continue to update this story as more details are released.

Florida State vs. Alabama Weather Delay: Tuscaloosa Forecast Has Heat Advisory Amid Threat of Lightning

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Tuscaloosa was already under a heat advisory prior to the weather delay. The current temperature in the area is listed at 98 degrees.

According to the AccuWeather forecast, there is a 57% chance of rain at 3 p.m. The chances drop slightly to 49% at 4 p.m. before jumping to 51% at 5 p.m.

As a reminder, it is the lightning that is the concern when it comes to playing the game, not the rain or heat. Here’s a look at today’s forecast for Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

“Sun mixing with clouds with near-record temperatures; a p.m. t-storm or two; dangerous heat; stay well hydrated for both tailgating and the football game,” AccuWeather detailed. “An evening thunderstorm; otherwise, partly cloudy and humid.”

Alabama Football News: Crimson Tide Expecting the Return of Michael Carroll vs. Florida State

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Once the game starts, Alabama is expected to get a boost with offensive lineman Michael Carroll slated to return. Bama is an 18.5-point favorite against Florida State in the college football odds, per DraftKings.

“Sources tell On3 that running back AK Dear is questionable for Saturday’s Florida State rematch,” On3’s Pete Nakos detailed on September 18. “He continues to make his way back from a preseason ankle injury and there is a chance he can go this week against the Seminoles.

“Wide receiver Noah Rogers is not ready to make his return yet, the end of had been scheduled as a timetable, sources said. Offensive lineman Michael Carroll will be back after missing last week at Kentucky.”

Florida State Head Coach Mike Norvell Enters Alabama Game on College Football Hot Seat

Meanwhile, things are looking bleak in Tallahassee as Florida State head coach Mike Norvell continues to be floated as a hot seat candidate. It does not get any easier for the Noles after the Alabama matchup thanks to a brutal schedule as Florida State is realistically in danger of starting the season 2-5.

“There have been disappointing results, and I have never sat here and tried to make an excuse, not once since I have been here,” Norvell noted, per Yahoo Sports. “I don’t do that.

“This is a result-oriented business; our results have not been as good as we want them to be. I believe in the process, the work, and the players I coach, and we get to go be better.”