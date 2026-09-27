South Carolina Hammers $2 Million Star With Punishment After Punching Alabama Player

After South Carolina’s blowout loss to Alabama, the Gamecocks dropped the hammer on one of the team’s stars who threw punches at a Crimson Tide player. South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer revealed star pass rusher Dylan Stewart has been suspended indefinitely from the team.

The news comes after Stewart was spotted punching Alabama tight end Josh Ford. Beamer indicated that Stewart’s suspension was tied to more than just the punch.

“I’ll make the decision on what his future looks like,” Beamer said of Stewart’s future with the program, per CBS Sports.

“There’s a standard of how we do things in our program. It’s beyond the punch.”

Stewart has emerged as one of the top pass rushers in college football, but the saga is the latest of an unfortunate situation developing in South Carolina. The star has a confirmed NIL deal of $2 million, per On3.

Here’s a look at the play in question.



Alabama Tight End Josh Ford Claimed South Carolina Dylan Stewart Punched Him ‘3 Times’

It may not have just been one punch from Stewart. Ford claimed that Stewart “punched me three times” during South Carolina’s blowout loss to Alabama.

“Man, he’s a great player,” Ford told On3’s Charlie Potter. “We had a lot of fun today.

“I think he punched me three times. But it was awesome, a good battle.”

It is a bad sign for South Carolina but shows Alabama has been effective in getting under the skin of their opponents.

Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer Praised QB Keelon Russell After Win vs. South Carolina

Stewart and the South Carolina defense had no answer for Alabama’s offense. Head coach Kalen DeBoer discussed the growth of quarterback Keelon Russell over the first month of the college football season.

“I think what you’re seeing now is you’re seeing he knows the offense, and then you’re seeing him feel comfortable, really comfortable with each week, it’s gonna be a different defensive scheme and philosophy as far as how they see us and perceive us, and how they’re gonna try to attack us,” DeBoer said of Russell following Bama’s win over South Carolina, per On3.

“But then the next part of it is just hitting guys on the run. Explosive plays in the pass game, gotta have the protection, but it’s timing and ball placement,” DeBoer continued.

“And so, he’s got the time. He’s throwing more on rhythm, not as late as he was earlier in the season.”