Alabama Expected to Bench $2 Million Star QB Weeks Before College Football Season: Insider

Alabama continues to have a competitive quarterback battle ahead of the college football season, but the Crimson Tide appear to be leaning in a particular direction. Austin Mack is battling former touted recruit Keelon Russell to be Alabama’s QB1.

The early signs point to Russell having the edge over Mack in the quarterback competition. On3’s Pete Nakos reported that it was Russell who was most impressive during Alabama’s scrimmage on Thursday, August 13.

“Sources who watched Thursday’s scrimmage said both quarterbacks had strong moments, but it was the former five-star recruit Russell who was making plays,” Nakos wrote in an August 13, story titled, “Inside Alabama’s first scrimmage with Austin Mack, Keelon Russell battling for QB job.”

“That has been the buzz for most of camp, with Mack stringing together consistent day after consistent day while Russell has moments where he dazzles,” Nakos added.

“With Alabama still working through some preseason challenges with its offensive line, Russell’s ability to stretch plays with his legs has been evident, sources told On3. One source told On3 that Russell looked like a ‘stud’ at Thursday’s scrimmage.”

Let’s dive into the latest college football news and rumors.

Alabama Quarterbacks Keelon Russell & Austin Mack Both Have NIL Values Projected at $2 Million

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Both Mack and Russell are believed to have lucrative NIL deals. Mack’s projected NIL value is $2.2 million, per the NIL Standard.

Russell has a confirmed NIL deal of $2 million with Alabama, per On3. Whatever direction Alabama goes, the team is likely going to have an expensive backup quarterback waiting on the sideline.

Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer Feels ‘Closer’ to Naming a Starting Quarterback

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There is no potential timeline for when Alabama will announce their final decision at quarterback, per Nakos. Alabama takes on East Carolina on September 5.

Following the scrimmage, DeBoer revealed that the quarterback competition feels “closer” to being decided.

“As the scrimmage went on, they both got better,” DeBoer said of the quarterbacks, per Sports Illustrated. “Had their moments early where they could have executed better. They could use some help from some guys once in a while. They’re not going to be perfect all the time.

“Operationally, I think it’s them running the show, but everyone doing their part. And so the slow start really wasn’t about one player, one position group, but both of them as the scrimmage went along, got in their rhythm.”

Alabama QB Keelon Russell Described as ‘Dynamite in a Bottle’

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Russell’s play leading up to the season has garnered the attention of his Bama teammates. Alabama tight end Marshall Pritchett described Russell as being “dynamite in a bottle.”

“Keelon’s like dynamite in a bottle,” Pritchett explained, per Roll Bama Roll. “The guy’s an incredible athlete.

“Incredible football thrower. It’s so hard to explain his game if you haven’t kind of seen it fully in person every day like we do.”

Russell played in two games for Alabama in 2025 completing 11-of-15 passes for 143 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Meanwhile, Mack appeared in four games last season completing 24-of-32 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns.

Mack also added a touchdown on the ground in 2025.