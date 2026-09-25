Alabama Football Center Racin Delgatty Just Earned Some Well-Deserved Recognition

Alabama football’s revamped offensive line has received plenty of attention through the first few weeks of the 2026 season, and one of the Crimson Tide’s newcomers is starting to make his presence felt.

Starting center Racin Delgatty was recently recognized as the Rimington Trophy Block of the Week, giving the Alabama transfer another notable accomplishment early in his first season in Tuscaloosa.

The Rimington Trophy is presented annually to the nation’s top center, making recognition from the award’s organization a notable honor for Delgatty as he continues adjusting to SEC football.

Delgatty arrived at Alabama this offseason after spending the first three seasons of his college career at Cal Poly. The 6-foot-3, 305-pound senior quickly established himself as the Crimson Tide’s starting center and has started every game to open the 2026 season.

Delgatty Is Becoming an Important Piece for Alabama

Replacing Parker Brailsford at center was one of the questions surrounding Alabama’s offensive line entering the season, but Delgatty has provided the Crimson Tide with a physical and athletic presence in the middle of the unit.

Before transferring to Alabama, Delgatty started 12 games at center for Cal Poly in 2025 and earned All-Big Sky Second Team honors. He also allowed just 11 pressures and no sacks on more than 460 pass-blocking snaps last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

His transition to Alabama has also earned praise from offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.

Following the season opener against East Carolina, Grubb said Delgatty played well and praised his ability to make adjustments at the line of scrimmage. Grubb also pointed to Delgatty’s athleticism and physicality as important traits for Alabama’s offensive system.

Delgatty’s performance has been particularly important considering the amount of change Alabama has experienced along the offensive line. He has quickly become the veteran presence in the middle of a group that features several new starters or players taking on expanded roles.

The Rimington Trophy recognition provides another indication that Delgatty’s impact is not going unnoticed.

There is still a long way to go in the 2026 season, but the Alabama center is already showing why the Crimson Tide believed he could make the jump from Cal Poly to the SEC and handle one of the most important positions on the offensive line.