Alabama Great Jahmyr Gibbs Explains Reason Behind UFC-Style Training

Nick Saban searched for hard-nosed talent in building his past Alabama football teams. Past Crimson Tide running back great Jahmyr Gibbs answered that bell, bringing a mix of electric runs and grit.

Gibbs since has risen as one of the main stars embracing the Motor City’s blue collar side with the Detroit Lions. Now he earns RB1 duties after his counterpart David Montgomery landed with the Houston Texans via trade.

Gibbs, however, turned heads Friday in revealing a new workout regimen he’s trying. He’s preparing like he’s about to step inside the Octagon instead of Ford Field.

What’s the reason behind Gibbs’ UFC-style training? And is Dana White perhaps flashing a contract to him soon?

Jahmyr Gibbs Explains new Workout

ESPN NFL insider Eric Woodyard pulled back the curtain on Gibbs’ offseason training regimen. Which now includes pounding bags with his fists and mounting an opponent.

Woodyard revealed Gibbs took up Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) training in March. The running back even flied out to Huntington Beach, California to train with legendary Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu coach Rafael Cordeiro, who’s trained future UFC champions in Anderson Silva, Mauricio Rua and in the women’s division Cris Cyborg.

So is the 200-pound Lions star secretly preparing for a future UFC bout? That’s not the case as Gibbs told Woodyard. He shared the real reason why he hits up Kings MMA in California’s Orange County.

“It helps with body control. Your base and all that and faster hands,” Gibbs told ESPN. “I would say with blocking, I get my hands up before they hit me.”

Indeed Gibbs gains a new upper-hand in using his hands. He’s got to shoot out his hands quick to catch the ball. But his palms are ready to become stronger at striking an incoming blitzer at linebacker, safety and cornerback.

How Long Jahmyr Gibbs Trains on the MMA Side

Gibbs works in an hourlong workout of MMA training during his week. He even linked up with Cordeiro after posting a social media message that he was looking for a trainer.

Turns out striking with his hands has impacted his whole physique.

“I feel like my body’s gotten in better shape, like physically it looks better. And conditioning-wise, that conditioning is way different from here because you use nonstop movement in every muscle of your body,” he explained.

He later revealed that MMA-style training is harder than football in this regard.

“Out here [in football], you get more breaks and [there is] much more using your legs,” he said. “But there [in MMA], it’s just constant shoulders, knees, elbows, you go to the ground and all that so out here I barely get tired.”

Gibbs Looks Bound for Breakout 2026 with Lions

Gibbs isn’t the first NFL player to take up MMA training. Former NFL quarterback Matt Leinart once got inside the octagon during his playing career.

But Gibbs is expected to become more focused and controlled. Plus bring a never-back-down attitude now more than ever for a Lions team itching to make their first Super Bowl title run.

He brings back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons into late July training camp. Now the Alabama legend looks ready to strike and pummel his foes thanks to his new training workout.