Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer Sends Blunt Message on Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are dealing with another suspension involving defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., and coach Kalen DeBoer made clear Monday that the situation goes beyond simply missing a game.

Kirkpatrick was ruled out shortly before Alabama’s 31-20 win over Texas A&M on Saturday because of a violation of team rules. With the Crimson Tide now entering their bye week, DeBoer offered an update that leaves the junior’s immediate future uncertain.

Kalen DeBoer Addresses Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.’s Suspension

Speaking at the Birmingham Monday Morning Quarterback Club on Oct. 26, DeBoer confirmed Kirkpatrick remains away from the team, according to Bama247’s Mike Rodak.

“He’s not with us. We have an expectation and standard in our program, and the team rules, and things that go along with that. There’s still some details that I’m trying to understand, but it’s enough to where we know that’s not how we operate,” DeBoer said.

The coach didn’t specify what led to the violation or offer a timetable for Kirkpatrick’s return. His comments also stopped short of announcing that Kirkpatrick had been dismissed from the program.

The suspension was confirmed by Alabama before kickoff Saturday. Kirkpatrick hadn’t appeared on the team’s availability reports earlier in the week but was listed as out on the final report for the Texas A&M game.

His absence became more significant once the game started. Starting Husky defender Red Morgan was ejected for targeting in the second quarter, leaving Alabama without its starter and usual backup at the position. Chuck McDonald III stepped in, and the Crimson Tide rallied in the second half to end a two-game losing streak.

Kirkpatrick, the son of former Alabama All-American and NFL cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, had appeared in all seven games before the suspension. He has five tackles, one pass breakup and a forced fumble while working primarily as a reserve safety and Husky defender.

Alabama Defender Facing Second Suspension in Two Seasons

This isn’t the first time Kirkpatrick has been kept away from the team. He was suspended indefinitely following an arrest in November 2025 and missed Alabama’s final seven games, including its postseason appearances.

He returned to the practice field in March. At the time, DeBoer said the defensive back had satisfied the requirements necessary to rejoin the team, although rebuilding trust remained part of the process.

“He met those requirements and has a great attitude about him,” DeBoer said at the time, according to On3’s Blake Byler.

Kirkpatrick went on to return to Alabama’s defensive rotation this season, appearing in the first seven games before Saturday’s announcement. His most notable statistical contributions include a forced fumble against Kentucky and a pass breakup against East Carolina.

His father’s history at Alabama has also kept the younger Kirkpatrick in the spotlight. The elder Kirkpatrick won two national championships under Nick Saban and became a first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2012. Kirkpatrick Jr. has mostly worked as a reserve and special teams contributor since joining the Crimson Tide in 2024.

Alabama enters its open week at 6-2 overall and 4-2 in SEC play. The Crimson Tide’s next game comes Nov. 7 at LSU, giving the coaching staff time to sort through its options in the secondary.

For now, DeBoer has not said whether Kirkpatrick will be available for that matchup. His latest comments leave the program’s standards, rather than a possible return date, at the center of the conversation.