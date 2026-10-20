Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer Blasted by Joel Klatt Over Glaring Offensive Mistake

Alabama football head coach Kalen DeBoer is facing mounting criticism following the Crimson Tide’s 26-10 loss to Tennessee, and FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt believes he has identified a troubling problem with Alabama’s offensive approach.

The Crimson Tide managed just 201 yards of total offense against the Volunteers, struggling to establish any consistency while suffering their second consecutive defeat. Alabama’s inability to generate offense has raised questions about DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb’s play-calling.

However, Klatt’s criticism wasn’t simply about Alabama’s lack of production. He questioned why the Crimson Tide appeared unwilling to establish the running game, even when traditional rushing attempts showed promise.

Speaking in comments shared by The Next Round, Klatt offered a particularly revealing assessment of Alabama’s offensive philosophy.

Joel Klatt Calls Out Kalen DeBoer and Ryan Grubb Over Alabama’s Running Game

“I think you can make a strong argument that Alabama’s best two individual snaps of the football in the first quarter and a half, end of second quarter, were the only two direct runs they called,” Klatt said. “Only two! They didn’t even run the ball between the tackles until late into, I believe, the third series of the game. Didn’t even try it.”

Klatt’s observations raise an interesting question for Alabama fans: How can a coaching staff determine whether its offensive line can establish physicality without consistently giving it opportunities?

Running the football isn’t automatically effective simply because Alabama has historically built its identity around physical offensive lines.

However, there is a significant difference between abandoning an unsuccessful rushing attack and failing to properly test whether it can work.

“The script is only good if the script works … Kalen and Ryan just won’t run the football,” Klatt said.

His criticism suggests Alabama’s offensive struggles might involve more than individual execution.

Alabama Football Needs More Than a Better Game Plan

The most concerning aspect of Alabama’s offensive performance wasn’t necessarily its inability to produce explosive plays. It was the lack of a dependable alternative when those opportunities disappeared.

Against Tennessee, Alabama converted just two of 13 third downs and failed to score after halftime.

Those numbers reveal an offense struggling to sustain possessions, something a more committed rushing attack could potentially help address.

But the solution isn’t simply handing the ball off 30 times and hoping for better results.

Alabama needs to establish manageable second downs, develop complementary play-action opportunities and force opposing defenses to respect its interior rushing attack.

Even four-yard gains can become valuable when they prevent an offense from constantly facing obvious passing situations.

That distinction matters for quarterback Keelon Russell, who faced considerable pressure against Tennessee.

A more balanced approach could reduce the number of situations where Russell must overcome predictable defensive pressure.

Grubb has acknowledged the importance of marrying Alabama’s running game with its passing concepts. The challenge now is translating that philosophy into a consistent game-day identity.

DeBoer has also publicly defended Grubb, expressing confidence in his ability to call plays.

For Alabama fans, that confidence needs to produce visible adjustments. The Crimson Tide don’t need to abandon their offensive creativity or become a run-first program overnight. They need to prove they can win in multiple ways.

Klatt’s criticism ultimately highlights a larger issue: Alabama cannot afford to become an offense that depends entirely on its preferred script working.

When opponents take away the original plan, DeBoer and Grubb must demonstrate they have another answer. That’s the adjustment Alabama fans should be watching for against Texas A&M.