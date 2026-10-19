Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer Gives Honest Ryan Grubb Message After Ugly Tennessee Loss

The Alabama Crimson Tide have dropped two straight games, and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb isn’t hiding from the criticism. His head coach, however, isn’t ready to question the man calling the plays.

After Saturday’s 26-10 loss to Tennessee, Kalen DeBoer defended Grubb’s approach even as Alabama’s offense has struggled to produce points. The Crimson Tide managed only 201 yards in Knoxville, with four turnovers and no points after halftime.

And while Grubb called his offense’s recent performance “pathetic,” DeBoer sees the problem differently, particularly when it comes to execution.

Kalen DeBoer Defends Ryan Grubb’s Play-Calling After Tennessee Loss

Asked Monday about his confidence in Grubb, DeBoer didn’t hesitate.

“I think he’s a great play-caller,” DeBoer said, according to Bama247’s Mike Rodak.

That support has a history. Grubb worked under DeBoer at Washington, where the Huskies reached the national championship game after the 2023 season. DeBoer brought him to Alabama in 2025 following Grubb’s one-year stint with the Seattle Seahawks.

DeBoer also defended the decisions to go for it on fourth down, calling them “really good calls” while pointing to details such as players “stepping on top of each other, and things like that that matter.”

One of those failures came early in the third quarter with Alabama trailing only 12-10. Facing fourth-and-1 at Tennessee’s 40-yard line, the Tide handed the ball to Daniel Hill, who was stopped for no gain. Tennessee took over and drove for the touchdown that extended its lead to 19-10.

Alabama finished 1-for-3 on fourth down, including a failed fourth-and-1 earlier in the game when Hill gained enough yardage but lost a fumble. The offensive mistakes extended well beyond decisions made before the snap.

“I think everything always comes down to execution, and you’re trying to find the things you can execute well,” DeBoer said.

The head coach’s comments don’t mean he’s pleased with the results. But he made clear that he isn’t placing the struggles solely on the choice of plays, even after a game in which Alabama converted just two of 13 third downs.

Ryan Grubb Already Took Responsibility for Alabama’s Offensive Problems

DeBoer’s support came the same day Grubb acknowledged that the offense wasn’t prepared well enough for Tennessee.

“More questions than answers right now, and it starts with me. I thought I had a good game plan. This isn’t a point the fingers at the kids sort of the day. … I thought I had them ready, and I didn’t,” Grubb said Monday.

Grubb went further, describing the lack of second-half production as “pathetic” and saying he understood why Alabama supporters were upset. He also expressed strong confidence in quarterback Keelon Russell, calling him the best quarterback in America.

Russell completed 19 of 29 passes for 147 yards and two interceptions against Tennessee, while also scoring Alabama’s only touchdown on a 19-yard scramble. The Tide rushed for just 54 yards and never found the end zone after that second-quarter run.

Coming off a 20-17 loss to Georgia, Alabama is now 5-2 overall and 3-2 in SEC play. There’s little margin left for another performance like Saturday’s, especially with Texas A&M visiting Tuscaloosa on Oct. 24.

DeBoer’s public backing gives Grubb another opportunity to get the offense moving. But after two consecutive losses, the distinction between a good call and a play that actually works won’t mean much unless Alabama starts producing again.