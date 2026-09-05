What Is Alabama Paying East Carolina? Why Crimson Tide Give Millions for ‘Buy Games’

Alabama’s 2026 college football season gets underway on Saturday, but it won’t be with a marquee matchup.

The Crimson Tide are hosting the East Carolina Pirates in what’s known as a “buy game.”

It’s a common feature of early college football seasons. A big program pays a smaller one to come to their stadium, and usually it’s a one-sided result.

Some fans will likely be amazed to learn just how much Alabama is paying ECU to come to town for Saturday’s game.

And interestingly, it’s not as much of a cupcake as it could be. East Carolina plays in the American Athletic Conference and won nine games last season. They’re not a total pushover.

What Is Alabama Paying East Carolina?

According to The Tuscaloosa News, Alabama is paying $1.5 million to East Carolina to face off on Saturday.

Prior reports indicate that when the Crimson Tide hosted Western Kentucky to open the 2024 season, they paid them $1.9 million, so this isn’t an unheard of sum.

For comparison’s sake, Ohio State is hosting Ball State on Saturday and paying them $1.9 million for that matchup. The Buckeyes also pay Kent State that same $1.9 million amount to play later this season.

Alabama’s football program clearly isn’t lacking for money, and this is a worthwhile move by them to play a decent opponent but one they feel like they should absolutely beat on Saturday.

Why Is Alabama Paying East Carolina To Play?

Alabama is in pursuit of some certainty. While as mentioned East Carolina isn’t an entirely easy opponent, it’s a game the Crimson Tide will figure they can win.

With no real preseason in college football as far as games are concerned, playing a lesser opponent in the early going can allow a big program to ramp up into the season.

It’s not worth it for many teams to get an opening loss when they can instead play a game like this and keep a zero in their loss column as far into the season as possible.

For East Carolina, it’s a valuable opportunity to add a strong payday to their athletic program. The $1.5 million will help not just the football team but many of the other sports at ECU, too, the ones that don’t bring in much revenue.

The Pirates also likely view this game as a cool measuring stick. Since they won nine games last year, they won’t be totally intimidated by an SEC powerhouse. They’ll want to prove to themselves, if they can, that they belong on this field. It’s not a given, but it’s got to be a part of the calculus for East Carolina, too.