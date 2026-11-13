Alabama Receives Alarming ‘Flip Watch’ Involving Prized 4-Star Commit

The Alabama Crimson Tide is producing quieter recruiting results compared to seasons past. But one crown jewel of the 2027 class has placed coach Kalen DeBoer and his staff on high alert before facing Vanderbilt. This one involving four-star running back Nigel Newkirk.

He’s heading to a crucial Big Ten showdown, earning a “flip watch” update from one recruiting insider.

Nigel Newkirk Still Being Recruited by This Power

Ohio State is making its attempt to sway the blue chip talent from Gainesville, Georgia, per Rivals recruiting insider Chad Simmons on Friday. The Buckeyes are taking on previously ranked Northwestern on Saturday, in the attempt to keep their slimmer College Football Playoff hopes alive.

This now means coach Ryan Day and his Buckeyes staff are aiming to pull off one more backfield flip. Already OSU convinced four-star Texas State commit Daylon Gordon to come over during Veterans Day week.

“Four-star Alabama commit Nigel Newkirk of Gainesville (Ga.) will visit Columbus this weekend, giving the Buckeyes a major opportunity to make a late move,” Simmons wrote.

‘Bama landed Newkirk very early, well before his senior season to be exact.

“Newkirk committed to Alabama earlier this summer and has remained closely connected to the program. He has attended around half a dozen Crimson Tide games this season, both at home and on the road,” Simmons added.

Is Alabama Still in a Great Spot?

Simmons adds where DeBoer and the Crimson Tide really stand regarding keeping Newkirk.

“Alabama feels good about where it stands, but Ohio State has never stopped recruiting Newkirk,” Simmons said. “The Buckeyes made him a priority before his commitment, and running backs coach Carlos Locklyn has maintained a strong relationship with him.”

Simmons adds: “The two communicate regularly, and that connection has kept Ohio State involved. Now the Buckeyes get him on campus at a critical time. Ohio State has momentum on the recruiting trail, and the staff will look to build on that during Newkirk’s visit.”

So Day wants to boost the backfield in Columbus moving forward. Hence why OSU is pursuing Newkirk before the early signing period arrives in December.

Alabama Facing New Recruiting Loss to Ohio State

Day plucked from Alabama before, which came right before DeBoer became sworn in as Tide head coach.

Day’s biggest coup involves landing former five-star Alabama quarterback commit Julian Sayin. The Carlsbad, California native pledged to play for Nick Saban originally by verbally committing in Nov. 2022.

However, Saban’s retirement threw Sayin’s Alabama commitment into chaos. Sayin ultimately chose to enter the transfer portal and landed with Day at Ohio State. He since established himself as the QB1 before his season-ending injury against Indiana.

Where Nigel Newkirk Ranks Among Alabama Recruits

He’s Alabama’s top-rated running back commit, as ‘Bama also has three-star Tai Phillips from Irmo, South Carolina on board for the same class.

Alabama would lose its fifth-highest ranked prospect if OSU somehow pulls off the flip of Newkirk. Plus would alter Alabama’s 32nd overall recruiting rank.

However, here’s where ‘Bama gains the advantage: Alabama’s CFP chances compared to Ohio State. The Buckeyes have sustained three losses already, with the most recent against previous unranked Oregon last Saturday. Newkirk could see how Ohio State is unraveling and become convinced to stay with Alabama.

Perhaps that becomes a sales pitch for DeBoer. But regardless, he and Alabama must aim to prevent Newkirk from drifting off.