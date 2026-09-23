These 2 In-State 2027 Prospects Just Got Alabama’s Attention

Alabama’s 2027 recruiting class may already have several pieces in place, but the Crimson Tide is continuing to evaluate talent throughout the state.

According to Andrew Bone of Yea Alabama, Alabama used Saturday’s visit to take a closer look at two in-state prospects who do not currently hold offers from the Crimson Tide.

Neither player is guaranteed to receive an Alabama offer, but both received valuable evaluation opportunities as the coaching staff continues to gather information on the state’s 2027 talent.

Alabama evaluating DJ Waluyn and Xavier Endicott

One of the prospects Alabama spent time with was Hoover safety DJ Waluyn, who is currently committed to Duke.

Waluyn measured around 6-foot and 187 pounds during his visit, giving Alabama’s staff an opportunity to verify his measurements while also spending additional time building a relationship with the in-state defensive back.

Waluyn is already viewed as a notable Alabama prospect. Rivals currently lists him as a three-star safety and ranks him among the top 50 players in the state for the 2027 class.

Bone reported that the early feedback from the weekend was positive and that another visit is expected.

That will be something for Alabama fans to monitor as the Crimson Tide continues evaluating Waluyn’s development.

The second prospect is Oxford offensive lineman Xavier Endicott.

Endicott measured 6-foot-4 and 275 pounds during the visit, giving Alabama another opportunity to evaluate both his physical development and potential fit along the offensive line.

Unlike Waluyn, Endicott does not currently have a major offer list. However, his measurements gave Alabama an important piece of information during the evaluation process.

According to Bone, Alabama plans to continue monitoring Endicott’s development, with a scholarship offer potentially becoming a possibility later in the recruiting cycle.

That distinction is important.

An evaluation visit does not necessarily mean an offer is imminent. Instead, Alabama appears to be doing its due diligence on two Alabama high school seniors before making any decisions on their recruitment.

For Crimson Tide fans, both names are worth keeping on the radar.

Waluyn already has a college commitment and established recruiting profile, while Endicott could be a player whose recruitment develops as his senior season progresses.

With Alabama continuing to evaluate in-state talent, neither prospect should be forgotten as the 2027 recruiting cycle moves forward.