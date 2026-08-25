Alabama Coach’s Keelon Russell Update will Scare Crimson Tide Opponents

The Alabama Crimson Tide hands the offensive reins over to Keelon Russell behind center. Already quarterbacks coach Bryan Ellis dropped a truth bomb on how the dual-threat beat out Austin Mack. But now top Kalen DeBoer assistant Ryan Grubb shared a post starting quarterback win update that’ll surely scare future Tide opponents.

Russell already presents dynamic traits that can apply pressure to defenses. Ranging from his past high accuracy percentage to even earning comparisons to 2023 Heisman Trophy winner of LSU Jayden Daniels.

But Grubb didn’t highlight Russell’s athleticism as the scary part. He shined a light on this sequence that points to Russell becoming beyond ready to lead the Tide.

Ryan Grubb Shines Light on This Real Keelon Russell Strength

Grubb, DeBoer and the Tide offensive staff placed the quarterbacks in a series of on-field tests to determine who has the edge in composure.

The offensive coordinator verbally illustrated how one sequence convinced the coaches Russell is the guy moving forward.

“One time we were down in the red zone, and we got a zeroed-out look, and you need a check to get to for protection and make the big throw down in the red zone on the third down. And clock’s ticking,” Grubb recalled when addressing reporters Tuesday. “You’re going under 10 seconds, and defense gets into a tough look in a pressure moment.”

But Russell showed no panic when mimicking a crucial red zone scenario. Russell got Alabama’s offense to score.

“Just having the ability to get to your training, fall back on your training and let it happen. I believe it was in the second scrimmage he did that — was really, really good,” Grubb said.

Why Above Keelon Russell Description Matters for Alabama

Yes, Russell faced his teammates and not anyone from Georgia, LSU, Texas, etc. So critics will throw that counterargument out there.

But you play how you practice, as the old football saying goes. Russell trusted his instincts and smarts over beating the defense off athleticism.

So what does this all mean? Russell hands the Tide a confident and composed passer moving forward. One who isn’t expected to become drawn by the moment. Or allow external factors inside each venue to rattle his play.

Alabama needs that side of Russell this fall, especially in the post Ty Simpson universe. Crimson Tide fans land on pins and needles often during SEC play. They need a trustworthy quarterback who can alleviate the stress levels and stay calm in high pressure situations. Especially inside the 20-yard line.

Alabama will likely find themselves playing in nail biters once again deep into the season. But Grubb’s description paints the picture Alabama will have a serious threat off more than athleticism when the Tide enters an opponents’ red zone.

Which additionally means the Tide is capable of improving from their 2025 No. 5 ranking among SEC teams in red zone offense. Grubb’s take should have Tide fans breathing somewhat easy if Alabama needs a last second score, and its Russell is at the controls.