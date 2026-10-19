Alabama’s OC Blasts ‘Pathetic’ Offense, Makes Bold Keelon Russell Claim

Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb didn’t have many answers Monday for what happened against Tennessee. But he did have a clear message about quarterback Keelon Russell.

After the Crimson Tide’s 26-10 loss Saturday in Knoxville, Grubb accepted responsibility for an offense that managed just 201 yards and was shut out in the second half. It was Alabama’s second straight defeat, following a 20-17 loss to Georgia. The Tide entered that game undefeated and have now gone from 5-0 to 5-2 in the span of eight days.

Even after Russell’s two interceptions against the Volunteers, Grubb made it clear he hasn’t lost confidence in his quarterback.

Ryan Grubb Takes Blame for Alabama’s Offensive Struggles

Speaking to reporters Monday, Grubb acknowledged that his preparation didn’t translate to the field.

“More questions than answers right now, and it starts with me. I thought I had a good game plan. This isn’t a point the fingers at the kids sort of the day. … I thought I had them ready, and I didn’t,” Grubb said, via Bama247’s Mike Rodak.

Saturday’s numbers did little to soften that assessment. Alabama rushed for 54 yards, converted two of 13 third downs and committed four turnovers. Russell finished 19-of-29 passing for 147 yards and two interceptions. Tennessee sacked him five times.

Alabama had just 12 first downs and averaged 3.7 yards per play, an especially poor showing for an offense that generated 346 yards against Georgia a week earlier.

Alabama trailed just 12-10 at halftime, but couldn’t score again. Tennessee pulled away behind two second-half rushing touchdowns from DeSean Bishop, leaving the Crimson Tide without much to show for the final 30 minutes.

“Two weeks in a row with no points in the second half is pathetic,” Grubb said.

That description wasn’t quite accurate statistically. Alabama kicked a third-quarter field goal against Georgia on Oct. 10, although it hasn’t scored a second-half touchdown in either of its last two games.

Grubb wasn’t interested in criticizing fans for their reaction, either.

“If I was a fan or supporter, I’d be pissed off, too,” he said.

Ryan Grubb Backs Keelon Russell Despite Tennessee Performance

For all his criticism of Alabama’s execution, Grubb drew a firm line when it came to how he views Russell.

“I think Keelon Russell is the best quarterback in America, period,” Grubb said, according to Rodak.

It’s a strong endorsement considering Russell’s struggles in the past two games. Against Georgia, he completed 16 of 30 passes for 185 yards and a touchdown. Against Tennessee, the offense produced no passing touchdowns and couldn’t overcome the pressure or turnovers.

Russell also entered Saturday without one of his key targets, with wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams sidelined. That made the challenge tougher, but Grubb’s Monday comments put the responsibility for the offense’s readiness on himself.

The losses have dropped Alabama to 5-2 overall and 3-2 in SEC play. That doesn’t leave much room for another performance like Saturday’s, particularly with Texas A&M coming to Tuscaloosa next.

Grubb, however, wasn’t ready to write off the players he’s coaching.

“I wouldn’t count these guys out. Let’s see what happens this week,” he said.

For an offensive coordinator who just called his unit’s recent play pathetic, publicly calling Russell the nation’s best quarterback is a considerable vote of confidence. Now Alabama needs an offensive performance that looks more like the one Grubb believes his quarterback is capable of producing.