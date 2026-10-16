3 Extremely Bold Predictions for Alabama vs. Tennessee That Could Change Everything

The Third Saturday in October is never just another football game, and this year’s Alabama–Tennessee showdown promises plenty of drama.

For Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide, the matchup offers a chance to make a statement against one of the program’s fiercest rivals. However, if Alabama is going to come away with a victory, it may need some unexpected heroes to emerge.

With injuries creating opportunities for younger players and Alabama looking to generate more disruptive plays defensively, the stage is set for a few performances that could completely change the complexion of this rivalry.

Here are three extremely bold predictions for Alabama’s matchup against Tennessee, including a breakout performance from a freshman running back, a young wide receiver stepping into the spotlight, and a potentially dominant showing from two Crimson Tide pass rushers.

1. EJ Crowell Records His First Career 100-Yard Rushing Performance

There has been plenty of excitement surrounding Alabama freshman running back EJ Crowell since he arrived in Tuscaloosa. However, Crimson Tide fans have yet to see the talented youngster truly take over a game.

That could change Saturday afternoon in Knoxville.

Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb recently indicated that the coaching staff wants to get Crowell approximately 10 touches per game, signaling a potential increase in opportunities for the freshman.

While Daniel Hill, Trae’Shawn Brown and Kevin Riley remain part of Alabama’s backfield rotation, Crowell possesses the talent to make a significant impact with limited opportunities.

And this could be the perfect matchup for his breakout performance.

With Alabama potentially facing a hostile environment and a Tennessee defense that has shown vulnerabilities against the run, establishing a physical rushing attack could be a major priority for DeBoer and Grubb.

Crowell doesn’t necessarily need 20 carries to reach the century mark, either. One explosive run could completely change his final stat line.

The prediction here is that Alabama finally unleashes Crowell, and the freshman rewards the coaching staff with the first 100-yard rushing performance of his college career.

Bold Prediction: EJ Crowell rushes for over 100 yards and scores one touchdown against Tennessee.

2. Derek Meadows Has a Breakout Performance With Ryan Coleman-Williams Sidelined

One of Alabama’s biggest concerns entering Saturday’s rivalry showdown is the absence of starting wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams.

The Crimson Tide captain has officially been ruled out against Tennessee after dealing with injuries, leaving Alabama without one of quarterback Keelon Russell’s most dependable offensive weapons.

However, his absence could open the door for one of Alabama’s most intriguing young playmakers.

Enter Derek Meadows.

The talented wide receiver has been waiting for an opportunity to make a significant impact in Alabama’s offense, and Saturday could provide exactly that.

Meadows was listed directly behind Coleman-Williams on Alabama’s depth chart entering the Georgia matchup, putting him in position to potentially assume a much larger role against the Volunteers.

His combination of size, athleticism, and ability to stretch the field could give Russell another dangerous option in the passing game.

While Lotzeir Brooks and Rico Scott will undoubtedly be important pieces of Alabama’s offensive game plan, Tennessee’s defense cannot afford to overlook Meadows.

Perhaps more importantly, Russell has shown a willingness to trust his younger teammates when plays break down.

Expect Grubb to find opportunities to get Meadows involved early, potentially using his physical tools to create mismatches downfield and in the red zone.

Alabama cannot replace everything Coleman-Williams brings to the offense with one player, but Meadows has an opportunity to prove that the future of the Crimson Tide’s receiving corps is exceptionally bright.

Bold Prediction: Derek Meadows finishes with six receptions, 105 receiving yards, and a touchdown.

3. Devan Thompkins and Yhonzae Pierre Combine for Four Sacks

Of these three predictions, this one might be the boldest.

Alabama’s defensive front has flashed the ability to completely disrupt opposing offenses throughout the season, but the Crimson Tide will need its pass rush to be at its absolute best against Tennessee.

And two players could make life miserable for the Volunteers.

Devan Thompkins and Yhonzae Pierre have established themselves as two of Alabama’s most dangerous defensive playmakers.

Through six games, Thompkins leads Alabama with three sacks, while Pierre has contributed another 2.5. The Crimson Tide has totaled 17 sacks as a team entering Saturday’s matchup.

Those numbers demonstrate that Alabama has the personnel to create consistent pressure.

However, this prediction goes well beyond simply expecting the duo to play well.

With defensive lineman Terrance Green ruled out against Tennessee, Alabama needs its remaining defensive front to elevate its performance.

That makes Thompkins and Pierre even more important.

Defensive coordinator Kane Wommack must find ways to create pressure without allowing Tennessee’s offense to generate explosive plays, something that has been a recurring concern for the Crimson Tide.

One potential solution is getting the Volunteers into obvious passing situations and allowing Alabama’s talented pass rushers to attack.

Thompkins has the versatility to create disruption from multiple alignments, while Pierre possesses the explosiveness to make opposing offensive tackles uncomfortable throughout an entire game.

If Alabama can establish an early lead and force Tennessee to become one-dimensional offensively, the opportunities for sacks could increase significantly.

The prediction here is that both defenders deliver their most disruptive performances of the season in one of college football’s biggest rivalry games.

Bold Prediction: Devan Thompkins and Yhonzae Pierre each record two sacks, combining for four sacks against Tennessee.

Alabama Needs Unexpected Heroes to Beat Tennessee

There is no denying the importance of Saturday’s matchup for Alabama.

Following a disappointing 20-17 loss to Georgia, the Crimson Tide enters Knoxville looking to respond against a Tennessee team that would love nothing more than to hand its biggest rival another defeat.

But Alabama’s path to victory may look different than many expected entering the season.

The absence of Coleman-Williams creates uncertainty in the passing game. Questions surrounding the offensive line could make establishing a consistent rushing attack more challenging. And the defense must find ways to generate pressure while limiting the explosive plays that have hurt it at times.

That’s where these three bold predictions come into play.

A breakout performance from Crowell could give Alabama the balance it needs offensively. Meadows emerging as a legitimate receiving threat would provide Russell with another weapon. And a dominant showing from Thompkins and Pierre could completely disrupt Tennessee’s offensive rhythm.

Will all three predictions come true? Probably not.

But that’s what makes them bold.

And if even two of these predictions become reality, Alabama could be in an excellent position to leave Neyland Stadium with a statement victory.