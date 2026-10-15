Alabama Dealt More Unfortunate News Days Before SEC Rivalry Showdown vs. Tennessee

As Alabama prepares to take on Tennessee, the Crimson Tide will be doing so without several key players. Alabama released the latest injury report on Wednesday, October 14, and several starters have already been ruled out.

As expected, star receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams has been officially ruled out against Tennessee. The noteworthy news is that defensive lineman Terrance Green has also been ruled out.

Linebacker Desmond Umeozulu and cornerback Nick Sherman are also out against Tennessee. Additional Alabama players worth monitoring include offensive lineman Racin Delgatty (questionable) and linebacker Justin Hill (probable).

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Alabama football news as the team takes on Tennessee.

Alabama vs. Tennessee: DL Terrance Green Ruled Out in Latest Injury Report

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer previously left the door open for Green to potentially play against the Vols. DeBoer revealed that Green has unfortunately reaggravated the injury on multiple occasions.

“And then Terrance, just keep evaluating his injury that’s been going on for a couple weeks now,” DeBoer said of Green’s status during an October 12, media session, via Rocky Top Insider’s transcript. “Keeps reaggravating.

“It’s been limiting him in practice and trying to get him into the game. He, I thought, made a great effort in trying to do that. Just you know again reaggravated it.”

Alabama Star WR Ryan Coleman-Williams Will Not Play vs. Tennessee

Coleman-Williams being ruled out is less surprising as the star was trending in this direction. DeBoer detailed Coleman-Williams’ latest health status.

“Right now, we won’t expect him to be with us, as far as being on the field,” DeBoer noted on October 14, per 247Sports’ Mike Rodak. “Going through a few different things — some from games before, and one from the game on Saturday, too.

“Just the guy was out there for the last couple weeks giving everything he has. He was trying to get to probably the bye week,” DeBoer added.

“Just with some other things that he had to work through that probably would’ve limited him this week anyway, it was something we needed to do. … We’ll be without him.”

Tennessee Named QB George MacIntyre Starter vs. Alabama Over Faizon Brandon

After a few days of speculation, Alabama now knows who the team will face at quarterback. Despite Faizon Brandon receiving increased practice reps, the Vols have once again named George MacIntyre as the team’s starting quarterback against Bama.

“Sources: George MacIntyre is set to start for No. 14 Tennessee against No. 6 Alabama this weekend, which will be his second-straight week as starter,” ESPN’s Pete Thamel noted in an October 15, message on X.

“Faizon Brandon was listed as questionable for the Volunteers.”