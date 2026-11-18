The Alabama Crimson Tide look ready to make up for the recruiting loss of Nigel Newkirk. Ohio State swooped up the four-star Crimson Tide decommit following its win over Northwestern. But now coach Kalen DeBoer and his staff look ready to make up for it.

Alabama is trending upward now for this four-star per ESPN out of Florida.

Who Alabama is Aiming to Win Over

Zach Blostein of 247Sports has placed a crystal ball in for Alabama to reel in Tranard Roberts out of The Villages Charter in The Villages, Florida. Blostein said Alabama is making a “significant push” and created this run one week ago.

And Alabama is winning this marathon against a legendary coach.

“My prediction had been with North Carolina since Oct. 22. The Tar Heels made a strong early push, selling Roberts on the opportunity for immediate playing time and available carries in their backfield. But after an initial plan to commit to the program was scrapped, North Carolina began to lose ground,” Blostein wrote.

So Super Bowl winning head coach turned UNC leader Bill Belichick is losing his grip on him.

Determining if Ohio State Became Involved?

Ironically, even OSU looked like an early threat to land Roberts before the Newkirk flip.

“Ohio State was another school heavily involved entering the season, but the Buckeyes ultimately elected to pursue other options,” Blostein said.

But another school is lurking, this one from Big 12 land.

“Arizona State is another contender in this race. The Sun Devils are scheduled to host him on campus this upcoming weekend,” Blostein adds.

How Alabama is Winning This Race

Still, DeBoer and his coaching staff are the ones winning over a top 30 national running back.

“Alabama, however, has changed the outlook of the recruitment in a hurry. The Crimson Tide re-offered Roberts last Friday, renewing their pursuit after initially extending an offer in March 2025, when he was at IMG Academy,” Blostein said. “That renewed interest has quickly turned into a serious push. Roberts and Alabama have been in frequent contact over the past several days, and I’ve been told the running back has moved up the Crimson Tide’s board at the position.”

The Crimson Tide present this edge: Hosting Roberts last. And he’ll wear the recruiting lanyard for the Iron Bowl against Auburn on Nov. 28.

“The timing is notable. With Alabama making up ground late and getting the last visit before Roberts announces, the Crimson Tide has put itself in a strong position heading into the final stretch,” Blostein wrote.

Alabama can Deliver Coup Here

The Tide are pursuing a downhill back, sticking with the tradition of going after physical grinders.

Roberts thrives more between the tackles, pounding his 5-foot-11, 195-pound frame inside to wear down defenses. He’s a hard charger who is not afraid to get his uniform dirty and move the chains.

Injuries stung him, however, during his transfer out of IMG. So durability surfaces as an early concern. But he’d enter a deep backfield that can help recharge his batteries before toting the rock.

Alabama regains lost ground from the Newkirk exit here. Roberts rises as one of the last physical backs still available for the 2027 class. The Tide prove here they’re addressing the decommit in swift fashion.