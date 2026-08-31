Alabama Football Fans Must Know These 3 Facts About East Carolina Ahead of Week 1 Matchup

Alabama opens the 2026 season against East Carolina, and while the Crimson Tide will understandably enter the matchup as the heavy favorite, the Pirates aren’t a program Alabama can afford to overlook. East Carolina has quietly become one of the more interesting Group of Six programs heading into the season, boasting an impressive head coach, new coordinators, and plenty of fresh talent brought in through the transfer portal. Here are three things Alabama fans should know about the Pirates before kickoff.

1. ECU’s Head Coach Has Already Made a Major Impact

Blake Harrell has quickly turned East Carolina into a much more competitive program. Since taking over as the Pirates’ head coach midway through the 2024 season, Harrell has posted an impressive 14-5 record. That kind of success in a relatively short period has changed the expectations surrounding the program.

Harrell has shown that he can get his team ready to play, and Alabama shouldn’t expect ECU to show up and roll over because the Crimson Tide is the bigger name. The Pirates have developed an identity under Harrell, making him one of the biggest reasons this Week 1 matchup could be more interesting than expected.

2. The Pirates Have New Coordinators on Both Sides

East Carolina will also look considerably different from a scheme standpoint with two new coordinators in 2026. Jordan Davis takes over as offensive coordinator after helping lead a successful offense at North Texas, while Jordan Hankins steps in as defensive coordinator following several productive seasons at Memphis.

The coordinator changes create some uncertainty for Alabama, but both coaches bring experience and recent success to their new positions. Davis will be tasked with keeping ECU’s offense productive, while Hankins will look to build a defense capable of slowing down an Alabama offense loaded with talent.

3. ECU Has 22 Transfer Portal Additions

One of the biggest storylines surrounding East Carolina is just how much roster turnover the Pirates have experienced. ECU brought in 22 transfer portal additions, giving the roster plenty of new faces heading into the season.

Among those newcomers is starting quarterback Mitch Griffis, who transferred to East Carolina from Texas Tech. Griffis is a sixth-year player who will turn 25 in September, bringing significant college football experience to the position. Across his time at Wake Forest and Texas Tech, Griffis has accumulated more than 2,300 career passing yards. For Alabama, that experience could be one of the biggest factors to watch when the Pirates take the field in Week 1.

The Bottom Line

Alabama is a considerable favorite over East Carolina. Still, the Pirates have enough experience, coaching stability, and roster additions to make this a worthwhile early-season test for the Crimson Tide. If Alabama wants to start the 2026 season on the right foot, taking ECU seriously from the opening kickoff will be essential.