Alabama Star Floated as Top-20 NFL Draft Pick After Returning for 2026-27 Season

Alabama’s decision to bring back one of its top defensive playmakers could carry an even bigger payoff in the 2027 NFL Draft.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler ranked Yhonzae Pierre as the No. 3 edge rusher in his preseason 2027 NFL Draft rankings, placing the Alabama standout behind prospects from South Carolina and Texas.

Brugler also delivered a notable projection for Pierre after the edge rusher passed on entering the 2026 draft.

Brugler wrote that Pierre likely would have been a top-40 pick had he left Alabama after last season. Instead, he returned to Tuscaloosa with an opportunity to establish himself as a top-20 prospect in the 2027 class.

That gives added significance to a season in which Pierre already figures to be one of the faces of Alabama’s defense. Another productive year could push him from a player with early-round appeal into the first-round conversation.

Pierre Can Use Breakout Alabama Season as Starting Point

Pierre’s return became official in January, with Alabama’s NIL collective announcing that the pass rusher would remain with the Crimson Tide for the 2026 season. He also switched from No. 42 to No. 0.

The decision followed a breakout 2025 campaign.

Pierre played in all 15 games, made 12 starts and finished with 52 tackles. He led the Crimson Tide with 14.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks while also pacing the team with three forced fumbles and nine quarterback hurries.

His biggest performance came against Tennessee in October.

Pierre finished that victory with a career-high three sacks as Alabama held the Volunteers to 20 points. The three-sack outing was the most by an Alabama defender in a game since 2021 and helped Pierre earn Chuck Bednarik Player of the Week honors.

The production represented a solid jump after Pierre spent much of his first two seasons waiting for a larger role. He didn’t play as a freshman in 2023 and primarily worked as a reserve the following year before becoming a regular starter in 2025.

Now, the examination focuses on whether Pierre can produce in an expanded role to how high he can push his draft stock with another eye-catching season.

The Athletic Sees Top-20 in NFL Draft for Pierre

Brugler pointed to Pierre’s activity and explosiveness as the attention-grabbing part of his NFL appeal.

The 6-foot-3, 244-pound edge defender creates pressure with his first-step quickness and has shown an ability to turn that speed into power when attacking offensive tackles.

There are areas Brugler wants to see improve.

Pierre can play with more discipline against the run and occasionally puts himself in difficult positions against angle blocks and double teams. Missed tackles also showed up on his 2025 film, according to Brugler.

Those issues didn’t stop Pierre from generating serious NFL interest after his first season as a full-time contributor.

Brugler noted that Pierre considered entering the 2026 NFL Draft and likely would have gone inside the first 40 selections. His decision to return gives Alabama a proven pass-rushing presence while offering Pierre an additional year to sharpen the details of his game.

It also creates a compelling draft storyline entering the season.

Pierre doesn’t need to introduce himself to NFL evaluators after what he did in 2025.

Rather, he enters 2026 with a chance to move from a possible early second-round selection into first-round territory.

A resolute season could make his decision to stay in Tuscaloosa pay off with an even earlier call on draft night.