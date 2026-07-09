Alabama Just Made a Massive Move for a Rising 2028 Star—and His Reaction Says Everything

The Crimson Tide hosted Blalock for camp on June 17, and according to Blake Byler of BamaOnLine, the visit ended with one of the biggest moments of the young lineman’s recruitment, a scholarship offer directly from head coach Kalen DeBoer.

Even though Blalock’s recruiting process is still in its early stages, Alabama has quickly established itself as one of the schools to beat.

Alabama Offer Came Straight From Kalen DeBoer

Blalock told BamaOnLine that the scholarship offer came during a meeting with DeBoer following camp, making the experience even more memorable.

“It was Coach DeBoer bringing me in his office to talk to me and my brother,” Blalock said. “He explained his interest in me and the things that Alabama has to offer, and he offered me a scholarship.”

Receiving an offer directly from the Crimson Tide’s head coach carries significant weight, especially for a prospect entering just his junior year of high school.

The visit also gave Blalock his first opportunity to meet offensive line coach Adrian Klemm in person after previously communicating with Alabama’s recruiting staff.

Coaches Loved What They Saw on Film and at Camp

The relationship between Alabama and Blalock appears to be built on more than just potential.

According to the four-star prospect, both DeBoer and Klemm made it clear what stood out during his evaluation.

“[DeBoer] and Coach [Adrian] Klemm both expressed how they love my film and expressed my improvement in movement from camp footage.”

That feedback is especially encouraging considering Blalock already possesses elite size for his age. The Austintown, Ohio, native stands 6-foot-5 and weighs approximately 320 pounds following his sophomore season.

Those physical tools have helped him earn four-star status in the Rivals Industry Rankings, where he is currently rated as a top-300 overall prospect, one of the nation’s top offensive tackles, and one of Ohio’s highest-ranked players in the 2028 recruiting class.

First Visit to Tuscaloosa Leaves Lasting Impression

For many recruits, the first trip to Tuscaloosa can be a defining moment in their recruitment.

That certainly appears to be the case for Blalock.

After experiencing Alabama’s campus, facilities, and atmosphere for the first time, he left with glowing reviews.

“I loved it,” Blalock said. “The atmosphere was second to none.”

The visit made enough of an impact that Blalock is already working to return for a game this fall, although he has not finalized a date.

Getting him back on campus during football season would give Alabama another valuable opportunity to strengthen an already promising relationship.

Crimson Tide Already Cracks Blalock’s Top Five

Blalock’s recruitment is expected to be one of the most competitive battles in the 2028 cycle.

His growing offer list already includes powerhouse programs such as Ohio State, Penn State, Florida State, Indiana, Texas Tech, North Carolina, Louisville, Iowa State, and several others.

Despite entering the race later than some schools, Alabama wasted little time climbing the leaderboard.

“I loved it. Coach DeBoer and Coach K were great. They are in my top five right now for sure.”

That statement is significant considering this was only Blalock’s first visit to campus.

With another trip to Tuscaloosa already in the works and Alabama’s coaching staff making a strong early impression, the Crimson Tide appears well-positioned to remain a serious contender as one of the Midwest’s top offensive line prospects continues to develop over the next two recruiting cycles.