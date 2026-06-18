Alabama Recruiting Battle Takes Intriguing Turn After Elite EDGE Reveals Finalists

Alabama’s pursuit of one of the nation’s top defensive prospects is entering a critical stage.

Four-star EDGE Antwan Jackson has completed his official visits and officially narrowed his recruitment to three SEC programs: Alabama, Ole Miss and Missouri. According to Chad Simmons of Rivals, Jackson could announce his commitment at any moment as he weighs his final decision.

The 6-foot-6, 240-pound standout from Collierville, Tennessee, has emerged as one of the Crimson Tide’s top remaining defensive priorities in the 2027 recruiting class, and Alabama continues to position itself as a serious contender.

Antwan Jackson Says Alabama Has Never Stopped Recruiting Him

While every finalist made a strong impression during official visits, Alabama’s consistency throughout the recruiting process continues to separate the Crimson Tide.

“They still recruit me the same. It has never stopped with Alabama,” Jackson told Chad Simmons of Rivals. “They have never slowed down with how they recruit me.

“Alabama recruits me the hardest, and they’ve been like this since the beginning.”

That relentless approach has clearly resonated with the elite pass rusher.

Jackson also pointed to the culture inside the program as another major selling point.

“That makes them stand out, and the standard at Alabama is another thing I really like,” he said. “The players are different, and the expectations everybody holds themselves to are different.”

Development Over NIL Is Driving His Decision

Perhaps the most encouraging aspect for Alabama fans is what Jackson says matters most in his recruitment.

Rather than focusing on NIL opportunities, the four-star prospect is prioritizing development and preparing for the next level.

“Really, just my opportunity to play and the development and also the way I fit in their scheme and how they plan on using me,” Jackson explained.

“NIL is not playing a big factor because at the end of the day, I want to make it to the league, and that’s where the money is. For me to get there, I have to be developed, so that is most important.”

That mindset aligns well with Alabama’s recruiting philosophy under Kalen DeBoer and the defensive staff, who have emphasized player development and NFL preparation throughout the recruiting cycle.

Missouri and Ole Miss Are Making Strong Pushes

Alabama isn’t alone in the race.

Missouri hosted Jackson for his final official visit and exceeded his expectations.

“It was definitely a good visit,” Jackson said. “It’s a little better than what I thought it was going to be. It was my second time there, and I had a great time.”

He specifically praised the Tigers‘ defensive scheme and the people within the program.

“One of the main things that stood out was the defense. I like the way they run the defense. Then, it was about the people there. There are some good people up there.”

Ole Miss also remains firmly in contention after building strong relationships with Jackson and his family.

“It is definitely the relationships I built with the coaches up there and just the constant love they’ve been giving me and my family that Ole Miss high on my list,” Jackson said.

“They have made me feel important. I definitely feel like I’m a big priority for their recruiting class and for them as a team and as a defense.”

Alabama Still Appears Well Positioned

Even after wrapping up his visits, Jackson insists he hasn’t identified a clear leader.

“I don’t have a true No. 1 right now,” he said. “I’m still trying to get down to it. It can be any day right now that I decide to commit.”

That uncertainty should keep Alabama fans optimistic.

The Crimson Tide have recruited Jackson relentlessly from the beginning, continue to emphasize the program’s championship standard, and appear to match what the elite EDGE prospect values most: development, opportunity, and preparation for the NFL.

With Jackson indicating a commitment could come at any time, Alabama remains very much alive in one of its biggest remaining recruiting battles of the cycle.