Alabama Emerges as Clear Front-Runner for Elite EDGE Prospect

Alabama’s first official visit weekend of the summer appears to have made a major impact on one of the nation’s top defensive prospects.

Four-star EDGE recruit Antwan Jackson traveled to Tuscaloosa over the weekend for his official visit, and when the trip concluded, the standout defender made it clear where the Crimson Tide currently stands in his recruitment.

According to comments shared with BamaOnline’s Blake Byler, Jackson now considers Alabama his top school following the visit.

“I definitely feel good about Alabama,” Jackson said. “It’s definitely the top school right now. We probably have some big news coming soon as conversations keep going on. It definitely was a great visit.”

Those words are exactly what Alabama fans were hoping to hear after the Crimson Tide hosted a loaded group of 2027 prospects during the program’s first official visit weekend of the summer.

Alabama Continues Building Momentum With Top EDGE Target

Jackson, a four-star prospect from Collierville High School in Tennessee, has become one of Alabama’s top priorities along the defensive front.

The 6-foot-6 pass rusher has now visited Tuscaloosa four times since the offseason began, a sign of just how serious mutual interest has become between the two sides.

During his official visit, Jackson had an opportunity to spend extensive time with Alabama’s coaching staff, current players, and fellow recruits.

One of the highlights of the weekend came away from the football facility.

“I think my favorite part was going bowling with the team,” Jackson said. “The whole team came and we had fun.”

The visit also allowed Jackson to strengthen relationships with several players and recruits, giving him a closer look at the culture Kalen DeBoer and his staff continue to build in Tuscaloosa.

Christian Robinson Playing Major Role In Recruitment

Outside linebackers coach Christian Robinson has been the driving force behind Alabama’s pursuit of Jackson.

The Crimson Tide offered Jackson in November of last year, and Robinson has maintained consistent communication ever since.

According to Jackson, Robinson made sure he understood just how important he is to Alabama’s recruiting plans.

“He was letting me know that I was a big priority,” Jackson said. “He was at all the breakfasts, all the lunches, all the dinners. He was around me the whole day.”

That level of attention appears to have resonated with the talented defender.

Jackson also spent time with Alabama sophomore linebacker Justin Hill, who served as his player host during the visit. Hill shared his experiences working under Robinson and explained how the coach has helped his development since arriving in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama’s Defensive Vision Stands Out

Another major factor working in Alabama’s favor is how defensive coordinator Kane Wommack envisions utilizing Jackson’s skill set.

Rather than locking him into a single role, the Crimson Tide sees Jackson as a versatile piece capable of playing multiple positions within the defense.

Jackson said Alabama plans to primarily use him at the Wolf outside linebacker position while also allowing him to slide down and play Bandit defensive end when needed.

During meetings with Wommack, the staff showed film illustrating how that flexibility could benefit his long-term future.

“I can move around and expand my portfolio for when it’s time to go to the league,” Jackson explained. “That type of defense that he runs, that I can be in, it would give me a bigger chance of making my dreams come true.”

For a player with NFL aspirations, that message clearly landed.

Decision Could Be Closer Than Expected

Despite naming Alabama his top school, Jackson’s recruitment is not officially over.

The Tennessee standout still has scheduled official visits to Ole Miss, Missouri, and Tennessee over the next several weeks.

However, his comments following the Alabama trip suggest the Crimson Tide has established itself as the team to beat.

Jackson currently ranks as the No. 31 EDGE prospect nationally and the No. 15 overall player in Tennessee according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

As a junior last season, he recorded 46 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks while continuing to emerge as one of the Southeast’s fastest-rising defensive prospects.

Most notably, Jackson hinted that significant developments could be on the horizon.

With Alabama now sitting atop his list and “big news” potentially coming soon, the Crimson Tide may not have to wait much longer to learn whether one of its premier defensive targets is ready to make his decision.