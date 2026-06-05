Alabama Extends Offer To 2027 Prospect That Could Explode Up the Rankings

Alabama continues to expand its 2027 recruiting board, and one of the newest additions is a versatile Mississippi athlete who made a strong impression during a recent trip to Tuscaloosa.

Louisville (Miss.) High School standout Ayden Coleman announced Thursday that he received a scholarship offer from Alabama following an unofficial visit and workout with the Crimson Tide coaching staff. The offer came after Coleman spent time on campus meeting with coaches and getting a closer look at Kalen DeBoer’s program.

According to Blake Byler of BamaOnLine, Coleman had the opportunity to interact with nearly the entire Alabama coaching staff during his visit.

“I was excited for the opportunity,” Coleman told BamaOnLine. “I talked to mostly every coach on the staff.”

While Coleman currently remains unranked in the 2027 recruiting cycle, Alabama’s interest suggests the Crimson Tide sees significant long-term potential in the talented athlete.

Alabama Views Coleman as a Linebacker

Although Coleman contributes on both sides of the ball for Louisville High School, Alabama appears to have a clear vision for where he fits at the next level.

After measuring in at 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds during his visit, the Crimson Tide coaching staff informed Coleman that they envision him playing linebacker in Tuscaloosa.

“They could use me at linebacker,” Coleman said. “They love how physical I am, love my speed.”

The physical traits certainly support that projection.

During his junior season, Coleman was a difference-maker on defense, recording 84 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, and 8.0 sacks. His ability to impact games behind the line of scrimmage showcases the explosiveness and physicality Alabama appears to value.

He also demonstrated versatility on offense, totaling 220 receiving yards and three touchdowns as a pass catcher.

Official Visit Already Scheduled

Perhaps the most encouraging development for Alabama fans is how quickly Coleman is returning to campus.

The Mississippi prospect told BamaOnLine that he plans to take an official visit to Alabama during the weekend of June 19. That visit will give the Crimson Tide another opportunity to strengthen their position early in his recruitment.

Coleman also has an official visit scheduled with South Alabama next weekend and currently holds additional scholarship offers from Ole Miss, Western Kentucky, Jackson State, and Nicholls State.

The fact that Alabama entered the picture and immediately secured an upcoming official visit speaks to the impression the program made during his time in Tuscaloosa.

What Stood Out About Alabama

Coleman left campus impressed by both the atmosphere and the intensity of Alabama’s practices.

“The way Alabama practices, it’s fast,” Coleman said. “They had a 45-minute practice but within those minutes they were working really hard. The environment is amazing, everyone makes you feel like home down there. I feel like they could help me get to the next level.”

Those comments reflect a theme that has emerged repeatedly with recruits visiting Alabama under DeBoer and his staff. Prospects often point to the program’s energy, player development approach, and welcoming atmosphere as major selling points.

Connection to Another Top Alabama Target

Coleman also has an interesting connection to another player Alabama fans should know.

He is teammates with 2027 defensive lineman Mitchell Turner, one of Alabama’s top defensive line targets in the same recruiting class. That relationship could allow the Crimson Tide to continue building momentum at Louisville High School as the 2027 cycle develops.

With an offer now in hand and an official visit already on the calendar, Coleman is quickly becoming a name worth monitoring in Alabama’s 2027 recruiting efforts.