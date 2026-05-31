Alabama Extends Early Offer to One of the Fastest Young RBs in the Country

Alabama’s recruiting staff continues to prove that identifying elite talent early remains a major priority under head coach Kalen DeBoer.

The Crimson Tide has already extended several scholarship offers to underclassmen throughout the spring, including prospects who have yet to begin their high school careers. Now, Alabama has added another intriguing young talent to its recruiting board.

According to Andrew Bone of BamaOnline, Alabama running backs coach Robert Gillespie extended an offer Friday to 2029 running back Brayden Boults from Crestwood High School in Sumter, South Carolina.

The offer makes Boults just the second running back in the 2029 recruiting class to receive a scholarship offer from Alabama, joining fellow prospect Zachary Watts.

Why Alabama Is Paying Attention So Early

While it may seem unusual for Alabama to offer a player who is only entering his sophomore year of high school, Boults has already put together a résumé that explains the Crimson Tide’s interest.

During the 2025 season, the 5-foot-9, 187-pound running back rushed for 743 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 5.3 yards per carry. He also demonstrated his versatility as a pass catcher, hauling in 13 receptions for 103 yards and another touchdown.

Those numbers are impressive for a young player, but it is Boults’ athletic profile that may be generating the most excitement among college recruiters.

The South Carolina standout has reportedly been laser-timed at 4.4 seconds in the 40-yard dash and has posted track times of 10.8 seconds in the 100 meters and 21.8 seconds in the 200 meters.

For a player still years away from graduating high school, those speed numbers are difficult to ignore.

Competition Is Already Building

Alabama is far from the only program that has taken notice.

Boults has already collected offers from a growing list of major programs, including Arkansas, Arizona, Baylor, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Minnesota, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, SMU, Tennessee, Texas Tech, USC, and Virginia Tech.

As his development continues, that list is expected to expand even further.

The recruiting process for the 2029 prospect remains in its earliest stages, and plenty can change over the next several years. However, Alabama’s decision to become one of the first programs to extend an offer sends a clear message about how highly the Crimson Tide views his long-term potential.

Alabama Continues Building for the Future

One trend that has become increasingly noticeable in recent recruiting cycles is Alabama’s willingness to identify elite talent long before traditional recruiting timelines.

The Crimson Tide coaching staff has consistently extended offers to younger prospects they believe have high-level upside, allowing the program to build relationships years before signing day.

Boults appears to fit that mold perfectly.

With proven production, elite speed, and growing national attention, the South Carolina running back is already emerging as one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2029 recruiting cycle.

Alabama has planted its flag early. Now the question becomes whether the Crimson Tide can maintain its position as Boults’ recruitment inevitably gains momentum over the next few years.