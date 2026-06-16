Alabama Emerges as Favorite for Electrifying In-State WR After Official Visit

The wide receiver position has been one of the more interesting position groups for Alabama football recruiting in the 2027 cycle. Now, Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide may have positioned themselves to land one of the state’s most productive outside playmakers.

According to Blake Byler of BamaOnline, three-star Alabama wide receiver target Cedrick Simmons left Tuscaloosa with a dramatically strengthened impression of the program after wrapping up his official visit over the weekend. The visit came just two weeks after Alabama extended an offer during its June 1 camp, making the rapid rise of the Crimson Tide in his recruitment even more noteworthy.

With a decision expected shortly after his upcoming official visit to Auburn, Simmons didn’t hide where Alabama currently stands.

“Alabama is currently at the top,” Simmons told BamaOnline. “I think they’re up there because they’ve shown me how I can come into their offense and produce early. They’ve shown me that I will probably be developed in the best situation in the country.”

Alabama’s Culture Left a Lasting Impression

Simmons spent the weekend immersed in Alabama’s program, observing practice and building relationships with the coaching staff and current players.

“The experience was nice,” Simmons told BamaOnline. “I got there and was able to watch them in practice. They practice hard, fast, and with intensity.”

The Southside High School standout added that seeing Alabama’s daily standard firsthand gave him a new appreciation for the program.

“I really learned what Alabama was about and how they keep their great standard, how they’re the best team in college football, always. It opened my eyes on how Alabama has produced great receivers.”

For a prospect who only recently earned an Alabama offer, the visit appears to have accelerated the relationship significantly.

Derrick Nix Has Quickly Built a Strong Connection

One of the biggest reasons Alabama has vaulted to the top of Simmons’ list is the work of wide receivers coach Derrick Nix.

According to Simmons, Nix has maintained constant communication since extending the offer.

“Coach Nix has been texting me every day, sending me motivational stuff,” Simmons said. “That’s really helped build our relationship.”

Simmons also spent quality time with assistant wide receivers coach Torrey Gill, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, head coach Kalen DeBoer and several other members of the Alabama staff.

That consistent attention has helped convince Simmons that he would be a strong fit in the Crimson Tide offense.

Elite Production Makes Simmons One of Alabama’s Top 2027 Priorities

Simmons isn’t generating buzz based on potential alone.

During his junior season at Southside High School, he posted staggering numbers:

106 receptions

2,192 receiving yards

20 receiving touchdowns

Despite those eye-popping statistics, Simmons said Alabama coaches focused on something beyond the stat sheet.

“They all say they like my toughness on the field,” Simmons explained. “They like my versatility and how I can play anywhere on the field, slot, backfield, maybe outside receiver even. They like my mentality and how I’m not afraid of competition.”

The Alabama staff also delivered a straightforward message about what it will take to earn early playing time.

“They told me that I already had the physical aspect of playing. They said when I come in, the first thing I need to do is learn the playbook. That’s the quickest way for me to get on the field.”

Cederian Morgan Reinforced Alabama’s Pitch

An important part of Simmons’ visit came from spending time with true freshman receiver Cederian Morgan, who served as his player host.

Morgan gave Simmons an inside look at the program and the expectations placed on Alabama receivers.

“I learned from Cederian why I should choose Alabama,” Simmons said. “He opened my eyes on the receiver’s coach, how he trains, how they practice. The ins and outs of basically being an Alabama football player.”

Player hosts often play a significant role during official visits, and Morgan appears to have made a positive impact.

Decision Nears as Alabama Holds the Lead

Simmons previously completed an official visit to Purdue and will visit Auburn next weekend before announcing his commitment sometime afterward.

While recruiting battles can change quickly, Alabama appears to have positioned itself as the team to beat.

Landing Simmons would give Kalen DeBoer and Derrick Nix another explosive in-state playmaker capable of lining up across the formation. His combination of production, versatility, and toughness fits exactly what Alabama is seeking at the position, and with a decision expected soon, the Crimson Tide may be closing in on another significant recruiting victory.