Alabama Emerging as Major Contender for Elite 2028 Birmingham DB Who Sees Himself Following Tide Legends

Alabama continues to position itself as one of the nation’s top destinations for elite defensive backs, and that reputation is paying dividends with one of the state’s best prospects in the 2028 recruiting class.

According to Rivals national recruiting director Steve Wiltfong, Birmingham (Ala.) Parker four-star safety CJ Craig-James has narrowed his focus to 12 schools, but only five programs have separated themselves from the rest entering the fall.

The Crimson Tide are firmly in that group.

Craig-James told Rivals that Alabama, Notre Dame, Miami, Clemson, and Ohio State currently lead his recruitment, a significant development considering the Rivals Industry Rankings list him as the No. 8 safety in the nation and the No. 83 overall prospect in the 2028 class.

For Alabama, landing one of the top in-state defensive backs has long been a priority, and the Tide appear to be in excellent position early in Craig-James’ recruitment.

Alabama’s Legacy at Defensive Back Resonates with CJ Craig-James

While every school in Craig-James’ top group offers something unique, his comments about Alabama revealed a deeply personal connection.

The Birmingham native explained that growing up watching the Crimson Tide has made the program special from the beginning.

“It’s where I grew up watching, been a fan since a kid. Every defensive back from the metro-Birmingham area that went to Bama stamped their legacy forever. Marlon Humphrey, Kool-Aid McKinstry and Malachi Moore. I could be the next.”

That statement should be encouraging for Alabama fans.

The Crimson Tide’s track record of developing elite defensive backs has become one of the program’s strongest recruiting pitches. Humphrey became a first-round NFL Draft pick before developing into one of the league’s premier cornerbacks. McKinstry followed a similar path as one of college football’s top defensive backs, while Moore became a leader of Alabama’s secondary during his career in Tuscaloosa.

Craig-James clearly sees himself following in those footsteps.

Several National Powers Remain in the Hunt

Although Alabama holds one of the coveted top spots, the race is far from over.

Notre Dame impressed Craig-James with its culture, head coach Marcus Freeman, and the long-term value of earning a degree from the university. Miami’s family atmosphere and staff also made a strong impression, while Clemson’s history of producing first-round defensive backs remains attractive. Ohio State continues to appeal because of its championship pedigree and consistent pipeline to the NFL.

Craig-James also revealed an ambitious fall visit schedule that will take him across the country.

One of the most notable stops will come on Sept. 19, when Alabama hosts Florida State in Tuscaloosa. He also plans to return on Oct. 10 when the Crimson Tide welcome Georgia in what is expected to be one of the premier games of the college football season.

Those visits could prove critical as Alabama looks to strengthen its position with one of the state’s top defensive prospects.

With nearly two full recruiting cycles remaining before Craig-James signs, there’s still plenty of time for the race to evolve. However, Alabama already sits exactly where it wants to be, with the Birmingham standout viewing the Crimson Tide as one of the nation’s premier destinations and believing he could become the next great defensive back to leave the Birmingham metro area for Tuscaloosa.