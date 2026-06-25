Former Alabama CB & NFL Star Facing Life in Prison

Former Alabama cornerback and Detroit Lions star Terrion Arnold is facing a possible life sentence in prison after authorities in Florida arrested him on Wednesday night.

“The State Attorney’s Office will file charges against Detroit Lions player Terrion Arnold following his arrest in connection with a February robbery and kidnapping in Tampa,” the Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office wrote on X on Wednesday night. “Arnold is facing multiple felony charges which carry a potential sentence of up to life in prison.”

Arnold, a 2-time All-American with the Crimson Tide, was selected by the Lions in the 1st round (No. 24 overall) of the 2024 NFL draft.

According to police, Arnold was the “primary conspirator” in an armed robbery and kidnapping on February 4 in Tampa, in which 3 victims were held at gunpoint, beaten, and pistol-whipped, over a previous theft from an Airbnb that Arnold was renting, in which $250,000 in property was stolen.

Police later determined that none of the victims had any involvement in the theft.

Arnold’s agents denied any involvement by their client following his arrest.

“There is no credible evidence linking Mr. Arnold to these allegations,” Denise White, CEO of EAG Sports Management said in a statement. “Instead, the government appears to be relying on testimony from multiple convicted felons who have admitted their own involvement and may have substantial incentives to shift blame in an effort to lessen their sentences. Mr. Arnold looks forward to his day in court and is confident that the judicial process will lead to his ultimate vindication.”

Report: 2 Defendants Agree to Plea Arrangements

In February, Arnold denied involvement in any alleged crimes that may have taken place through a statement from his attorney.

“Mr. Arnold had no involvement whatsoever in the activities that led to those arrests,” Arnold’s attorney, R. Timothy Jansen, said in a press release. “He did not participate in, nor was he present for, any conduct related to the alleged offenses. There is no evidence in police reports, text messages, or witness statements that implicates Mr. Arnold in any way. In fact, after direct communication with the lead prosecutor, it has been confirmed that no charges have been filed against Mr. Arnold in connection with this matter.”

According to multiple reports, Arnold’s arrest came after 2 other defendants in the case reached plea agreements. There were 5 people arrested in February, including Arianna Del Valle, who police called Terrion’s girlfriend.

“Boakai Hilton Jr., Lyndell Hudson, Christion Williams, Arianna Del Valle and Jasmine Randazzo face a variety of charges from kidnapping to aggravated battery in connection with an incident that allegedly took place Feb. 4 at an apartment in Tampa, Florida,” Detroit Free Press reporter Dave Birkett wrote on February 27. “Prosecutors allege Hilton orchestrated the robbery of three men on behalf of Arnold as revenge for two robberies Arnold reported at his rental unit in Largo, Florida. According to a court filing, Arnold’s AirBNB rental unit in Largo was robbed of ‘designer bags, $100,000 in cash, an $80,000 necklace, and a cell phone issued to Arnold by the NFL’ some time before the Tampa robbery. Prosecutors say that the robbery was reported to authorities and that Arnold suspected his driver, Yan Lopez, was involved with the robbery.”